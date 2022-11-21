Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 21 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 12:34
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:30 Sanità, Bertolaso contro i tagli: "Non possiamo passare da 7,1 Pil a 6,1"

12:16 Ascolti tv, prime time ad Austria-Italia su Rai1

12:10 Covid, Bassetti: "Natale? Troppi anziani senza quarta dose, rischio altissimo"

12:06 Covid, Pfizer: "Vaccino Omicron 4-5 protegge da Cerberus e altre varianti"

12:04 Ucraina, Russia: Non cerchiamo cambio governo a Kiev"

11:45 Mondiali Qatar 2022, via libera Fifa a fascia contro discriminazioni

11:39 Torna la Colletta Alimentare, sempre più persone chiedono aiuto

11:27 Mondiali Qatar 2022, Gassmann: ''Cerimonia pacchiana per Paese che viola i diritti umani''

11:24 Covid, Andreoni: "Sta riprendendo vigore, pronti a ripristinare mascherine"

11:15 Covid oggi Toscana, 529 contagi e zero morti: bollettino 21 novembre

10:39 Måneskin, 'Beggin' è la Favorite Rock Song degli American Music Awards - Video

10:31 Qatar 2022, Mondiali in tv: calendario partite di oggi 21 novembre

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Cambrex to Acquire Snapdragon Chemistry, a Leader in Continuous Flow API Development Services

21 novembre 2022 | 12.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambrex, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) providing drug substance, drug product, and analytical services across the entire drug lifecycle, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Snapdragon Chemistry, a leading US-based provider of chemical process development services to a broad range of emerging and established biopharma customers.

Snapdragon specializes in active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) batch and continuous flow process development, utilizing state-of-the-art automation technology and proprietary equipment to solve complex process and analytical development challenges. The team of scientists and engineers apply deep process understanding afforded by data-rich experimentation to design and rapidly execute efficient GMP and non-GMP manufacturing processes. With R&D and manufacturing headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, Snapdragon's 74 employees come with strong ties to the local scientific community, with 31 PhD scientists on staff. 

"The acquisition of Snapdragon will accelerate our growth in the area of continuous flow process development and manufacturing, complementing our recent organic investments in our High Point, North Carolina facility," said Tom Loewald, CEO of Cambrex. "With R&D and manufacturing capabilities in the heart of Boston's biopharma hub, Snapdragon will continue to focus on solving their customers' most difficult process development challenges."

"We are excited to be joining Cambrex, a company with over 40 years of drug substance development and manufacturing expertise," said Matt Bio, CEO of Snapdragon. "Partnering our best-in-class process development capabilities with Cambrex's larger scale manufacturing facilities in North America and Europe is a natural fit, both for our employees and our customers."

Snapdragon recently opened its second facility, a new 51,000-square-foot facility to manufacture experimental pharmaceutical products for human clinical trials. The new facility expanded the company's capacity for supplying clinical intermediates and drug substances.

The transaction is expected to close following the completion of customary regulatory approvals.  This will be Cambrex's second acquisition within a year along with Q1 Scientific, consistent with its strategy to expand its portfolio of specialized solutions for pharmaceutical development and manufacturing.

About CambrexCambrex is a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that provides drug substance, drug product, and analytical services across the entire drug lifecycle. With over 40 years of experience and a growing team of over 2,300 experts servicing global clients from North America and Europe, Cambrex is a trusted partner in branded and generic markets for API and finished dosage form development and manufacturing.

Cambrex offers a range of specialized drug substance technologies and capabilities, including biocatalysis, continuous flow, controlled substances, solid-state science, material characterization, and highly potent APIs. In addition, Cambrex can support conventional dosage forms, including oral solids, semi-solids, and liquids, and has the expertise to manufacture specialty dosage forms such as modified-release, fixed-dose combination, pediatric, bi-layer tablets, stick packs, topicals, controlled substances, sterile, and non-sterile ointments.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1198585/Cambrex_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cambrex-to-acquire-snapdragon-chemistry--a-leader-in-continuous-flow-api-development-services-301683417.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia ICT Salute_E_Benessere Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza EAST rutherford Continuous Flow API it has entered provider
Vedi anche
News to go
Savona, arrestato corriere della droga
News to go
Austria domina una brutta Italia, termina 2-0 l’amichevole
News to go
Conto corrente, Bankitalia: "In 2021 spesa per gestione pari a 94,7 euro da 90,9"
News to go
Usa, un procuratore speciale per indagini su Trump
News to go
Pd, Bonaccini si candida alla segreteria
News to go
Mondiali Qatar 2022 al via
News to go
Cop27, approvato documento finale
News to go
Codice della strada, fonti Mit: al lavoro per evitare caro-multe
News to go
Djokovic può entrare in Australia e giocherà agli Open
News to go
Legge bilancio, lunedì il Consiglio dei ministri
News to go
Pd, inizia fase costituente: primarie 19 febbraio
News to go
Covid Italia, crescono contagi in età scolare
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza