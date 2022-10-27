Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 27 Ottobre 2022
comunicato stampa

Cambrex to Invest $16.5 Million in New R&D Facility in Minneapolis, Minnesota and Expansion in Charles City, Iowa

27 ottobre 2022 | 12.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambrex today announced it is investing in a new, 21,000-square-foot research and development facility in Minneapolis, Minnesota, expanding its capacity for small molecule development and manufacturing. Strategically located near the Minneapolis–St. Paul Airport, the new facility will specialize in analytical and chemical development for pharmaceutical drug candidates and will operate as an extension of Cambrex's flagship facility in Charles City, Iowa. Cambrex is expected to add approximately 40 new jobs over the next 2-3 years at the new site in Minneapolis.

Cambrex will simultaneously launch a multi-phase, 9,000-square-foot expansion and 21,000-square-foot renovation project in Charles City, Iowa. The expansion will add a new quality control laboratory and administrative office space, which will bring 40 new jobs at the site. The expansive renovations will enhance and modernize the existing quality control and research and development facilities. The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) board awarded the company tax benefits and $300,000 in direct financial assistance to support the expansion through the High Quality Jobs (HQJ) program.

"Our new facility in Minneapolis will double our analytical and chemical development footprint in the Midwest, providing clients with easy access to state-of-the-art capabilities and top scientific experts," said Thomas Loewald, CEO of Cambrex. "We continue to invest in our U.S.-based footprint to support the demand for high-quality API development and manufacturing."

This investment follows an earlier $50 million expansion in Charles City that was completed in the first quarter of 2022, establishing Cambrex as the largest, most advanced active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing site in the United States. The facility is located on a 45-acre property and produces a wide range of APIs and pharmaceutical intermediates, including highly potent molecules and controlled substances.

About Cambrex

Cambrex is a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that provides drug substance, drug product, and analytical services across the entire drug lifecycle. With over 40 years of experience and a growing team of over 2,300 experts servicing global clients from North America and Europe, Cambrex is a trusted partner in branded and generic markets for API and finished dosage form development and manufacturing.

Cambrex offers a range of specialized drug substance technologies and capabilities, including continuous flow, controlled substances, solid-state science, material characterization, stability storage, and highly potent APIs. In addition, Cambrex can support conventional dosage forms, including oral solids, semi-solids, and liquids, and has the expertise to manufacture specialty dosage forms such as modified-release, fixed-dose combination, pediatric, bi-layer tablets, stick packs, topicals, controlled substances, sterile, and non-sterile ointments.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1198585/Cambrex_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cambrex-to-invest-16-5-million-in-new-rd-facility-in-minneapolis-minnesota-and-expansion-in-charles-city-iowa-301660237.html

