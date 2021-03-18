Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 18 Marzo 2021
Aggiornato: 10:19
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:09 AstraZeneca, Palù: "Ema valuta se serve cautela per alcuni soggetti"

10:01 Giornata vittime Covid, Conte: "Dal ricordo la forza per vincere la sfida"

10:01 Giornata della memoria Covid, omaggio di Draghi a Bergamo

09:27 Telepass, da Antitrust multa per 2 milioni

09:27 Covid Brasile, oltre 90mila casi in 24 ore: mai così tanti

09:11 Accuse Biden a Putin, senatore Mosca: "Usa si scusino o non finirà qui"

09:10 Sangue su pavimento e liquidi da bare, controlli Nas in obitori: 23 denunce

08:53 Torino, istigava alla Jihad: espulso 28enne tunisino

08:38 Terremoto in Algeria, avvertito anche in Italia

08:26 AstraZeneca, Garattini: "Alimentata sfiducia qualunque cosa dirà l'Ema"

08:09 Pedopornografia via social , sequestrati migliaia di video e immagini: 3 arresti

07:49 Nordcorea, Pyongyang: "Niente contatti con Usa finché politica ostile"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Cambridge Management Consulting Acquires Straxia

18 marzo 2021 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Acquisition expands company's digital transformation capabilities

LONDON, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Management Consulting (Cambridge MC), a global digital transformation consultancy, announces an expansion of its telecommunications capability with the acquisition of network infrastructure consultancy, Straxia.

As global markets emerge from the pandemic, digital transformation is vital to adapt to a new set of consumer behaviours. The acquisition of Straxia widens the portfolio of services offered by Cambridge MC, allowing more routes for clients to build a digital strategy that drives growth.

For a decade, Straxia has built a reputation focussed on infrastructure transformation and sourcing, more recently using SD-WAN technology to transform networks and migrate services to the cloud.

Cambridge MC Chairman, Tim Passingham, explains how this acquisition expands the company's services, "I'm delighted to welcome the Straxia team to the Cambridge MC family. Straxia widens our telecommunications vertical knowledge, expands our large-scale project and programme management capabilities, and consolidates our technical skillset."

Richard Brown founded Straxia in 2009, rooting the business in a strong ethos that earned loyal partnerships. He joins Cambridge MC as a Director and General Partner. Richard comments, "I'm pleased that we can bring our capabilities to Cambridge MC. Merging Straxia's project management, service management, and sourcing services with Cambridge MC's wider capabilities brings further benefits to our clients.  As part of the leadership team, my intent is to build on our combined strengths to offer cohesive and agile digital transformation, enhancing our world class teams with years of practical experience."

The acquisition of Straxia is the latest in a series of successes that Cambridge MC has recently enjoyed. Earlier this year, the company launched a new environmental consultancy, edenseven, in response to climate change. In 2021, Cambridge MC will open offices in Dubai and Lagos, Nigeria.

For more information on Cambridge MC's extensive suite of services, visit www.cambridgemc.com.

About Cambridge Management Consulting: Cambridge Management Consulting is a specialist management consultancy drawing on an extensive network of global talent. We are a growth catalyst. With an emphasis on digital transformation, the Cambridge Management Consulting Group combines digital innovation, people and organisational change, cost transformation and world class project and programme management capabilities.  

Founded in Cambridge, UK, Cambridge MC has offices in Cambridge London, Paris and Tel Aviv with consultants in 11 countries and clients all over the world.

Press Contact:

Mirren Mace, Chief of Staff+44(0)7973-542664mmace@cambridgemc.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1456829/Cambridge_Management_Consulting_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1456825/STRAXIA_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
Economia_E_Finanza ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza digital transformation capabilities transformation Consulting Acquires Straxia Cambridge Management
Vedi anche
Covid, militare morto: funerali e commozione a Catania
Sky
Crisanti: "Chi ha sospeso AstraZeneca se ne assuma responsabilità"
AstraZeneca, Rasi: "Stop frutto di emotività, dati sono tranquillizzanti"
'Speravo de morì prima', serie tv su Totti in onda da venerdì 19 marzo
Vaccino AstraZeneca, Locatelli: "Lo farei fare ai miei cari"
Figliuolo: "Arrivare a 500.000 vaccinazioni al giorno"
Draghi: "Usciremo da emergenza"
Italia's Got Talent, Golden Buzzer di Bastianich alla Bollywood ligure
Nuovo capo della Polizia Giannini depone corona all'Altare della Patria
LOST CHILDREN
Roma, minori sfruttati per borseggi in centro: 64 indagati
Mondo di mezzo, Raggi: "Stiamo ricostruendo Roma"
Mattarella vaccinato allo Spallanzani, per presidente una dose di Moderna
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza