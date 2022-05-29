Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 29 Maggio 2022
Aggiornato: 10:07
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:48 Covid oggi Veneto, 1.029 contagi e zero morti: bollettino 29 maggio

10:46 Ucraina, Luttwak: "Salvini a Mosca? Inutile"

10:12 Severodonetsk, proseguono attacchi: le news di oggi dall'Ucraina

10:00 De Mita, Follini: "Grandi del passato ci ricordano criticità presente e futuro"

09:30 Intelligence Gb: "Russia sfrutta a propri fini crisi alimentare"

09:23 Napoli, spara davanti a bar: 4 ragazzi feriti, 2 sono gravi

09:12 Nepal, scomparso dai radar aereo con 22 persone a bordo

08:48 Champions League, 68 arresti per scontri fuori dallo stadio

08:26 Zelensky: "Sulle armi aspetto buone notizie"

08:06 Russia, ambasciatore in Gb: "Non useremo armi nucleari tattiche"

00:22 Ancelotti: "Ho vinto 4 Champions League, sono stato bravo..."

23:54 Ancelotti fa poker, primo allenatore a vincere 4 Champions League

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

CAMILA CABELLO DELIVERS SHOW-STOPPING CARNIVAL SPECTACULAR AT THE UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL OPENING CEREMONY PRESENTED BY PEPSI MAX®

29 maggio 2022 | 09.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

- MILLIONS OF FANS AROUND THE WORLD TUNED IN TO WATCH THE LATINA HITMAKER PUT ON A SPECTACULAR PERFORMANCE AT THIS YEAR'S UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL - 

PARIS, May 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- #PLAYTOINSPIRE -- Last night, GRAMMY® award-nominated, multi-platinum, and chart topping singer/songwriter Camila Cabellodelivered a breath-taking performance live from the Stade de France in Paris, to fans around the world, at the UEFA Champions League final Opening Ceremony presented by Pepsi MAX®.

The festival-themed spectacular was a celebration of togetherness featuring a vibrant mix of colour, choreography and musicians, inspired by Camila's latin heritage, and a special homage paid to the Oaxaca carnival in Mexico. The 5-minute show had viewers gripped as the hit-maker performed a melody of fan-favourites including 'Bam Bam' and 'Señorita', before rounding things off with with her single 'Don't Go Yet' which ignited a rumble of energy in the stadium just moments before kick-off.

As a brand rooted in sport and music entertainment, Pepsi MAX is proud to be in its sixth year of presenting the Opening Ceremony alongside UEFA, running across the international Pepsi trademark, which includes Pepsi, Pepsi Black / MAX and Diet Pepsi.

Each year, the UEFA Champions League final Opening Ceremony presented by Pepsi MAX sees one of the hottest music acts in the world put on an electrifying performance at the UEFA Champions League final - entertaining fans in the stadium and viewers at home before one of the biggest games in European club football. This year's Opening Ceremony partnership with TikTok also meant viewers could live stream the performance via UEFA's Champions league TikTok account around the world.

For more information and updates on the final, follow Pepsi MAX on Instagram and Twitter. Join the conversation online with #PlayToInspire.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

pepsicomediarelations@pepsico.com

About PepsiCoPepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $79 billion in net revenue in 2021, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with PepsiCo Positive (pep+). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

About Camila Cabello

Diamond-certified multi-GRAMMY® Award-nominated Cuban-born singer, songwriter, actress, and activist Camila Cabello pushes popular music and culture beyond boundaries and borders. She has broken one ceiling after another and made history in the process. She has notably emerged as "the first Hispanic woman to reach RIAA Diamond status" with her Billboard Hot 100 #1 smash "Havana" [feat. Young Thug]—which also stands out "as the most-streamed song of all-time by a female artist." She has garnered dozens of awards, including two Latin GRAMMY® Awards, five American Music Awards, and a Billboard Music Award. In 2018, her full-length debut album, Camila, bowed at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 and eventually went platinum. It received a GRAMMY® nomination in the category of "Best Pop Vocal Album" as "Havana (Live)" picked up a nod for "Best Pop Solo Performance." With the success of the triple-platinum single "Never Be The Same," she made history yet again as "the first artist ever to land two multi-format number one singles with the first two singles from a debut album." During 2019, she teamed up with Shawn Mendes for "Señorita."

The multi platinum anthem scored a nomination for "Best Pop Duo/Group Performance" at the GRAMMY® Awards. Her sophomore full-length, ROMANCE, ascended to platinum status. In its wake, she would be the "first female artist since Adele to triple up atop Billboard's Hot 100, Top 200, and Artist 100 charts." However, most recently, Camila made her most important, irresistible, and inimitable artistic statement to date with her third full-length album, Familia, released in April of 2022.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1828185/UCL_Opening_Ceremony_presented_by_Pepsi_2022.jpg 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN68560 en US Sport Sport Media_E_Pubblicita Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Alimentazione AltroAltro world TUNED FINAL opening CEREMONY PRESENTED by Pepsi max LATINA HITMAKER put Champions League
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Putin: "Pericoloso inviare armi occidentali a Kiev"
News to go
Egitto, Zaki: "Il mio processo è questione di libertà di parola"
News to go
Telefono Azzurro, ogni giorno in Italia scompaiono 30 bambini
News to go
Champions League 2022, stasera la finale
News to go
Maturità e terza media, esami senza mascherina?
News to go
Ucraina, coordinamento Usa-Ue-Gb su crimini guerra Russia
Isis, le immagini di propaganda sul dark web - Video
News to go
Ucraina, Mosca: "Fuori da realtà nostro rischio default"
News to go
Incendio a Stromboli, sindaco chiederà stato di calamità naturale
News to go
Peste suina, agricoltori in piazza a Roma: "Basta cinghiali"
News to go
Depeche Mode, è morto Andy Fletcher
Quelle brave ragazze, la filosofia 'rotonda' di Sandra Milo - Video
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza