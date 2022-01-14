Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 16 Gennaio 2022
comunicato stampa

Can-Am Off-Road Continues Global Racing Dominance with Fifth Consecutive Win at the Dakar Rally

15 gennaio 2022 | 00.18
LETTURA: 3 minuti

VALCOURT, QC, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Can-Am Off-Road brand at BRP (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOOO) continues to assert its global racing dominance early in the new year, this time by sweeping the top positions in two different categories at the renowned Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia. The wins solidify the brand's remarkable fifth consecutive championship at the Dakar Rally, which is considered the most grueling off-road race in the world.

Can-Am Factory racer, Austin Jones (United States), together with navigator, Gustavo Gugelmin (Brazil), finished with the best overall time in the T4 category, which are production-based side-by-side off-road vehicles. Gerard Farrés (Spain) finished in second place, and Rokas Baciuska (Lithuania) came in third, completing the full podium sweep for Can-Am. In fact, the top 17 finishers in the T4 category were driving a Can-Am, and the first non-Can-Am vehicle to cross the finish in 18th place was a whopping 9 hours and 30 minutes behind Jones and Gugelmin.

In the T3 category, which are prototype vehicles crafted by specialized makers and the last step before the car category, Can-Am racers finished in first and second place. Francisco Lopez and his navigator, Juan Pablo Latrach Vinagre (both from Chile) came in first place, followed by Sebastian Eriksson (Sweden) and his navigator, Wouter Rosegaar (Netherlands).

"It's incredible to win the Dakar Rally," said Jones. "This event is truly the ultimate test of off-road racing. Anything can happen, and we pushed hard until the very end against extremely strong competition. My navigator and team did a great job, and the Can-Am was awesome with its performance and durability."

The 2022 Dakar Rally covered approximately 5,200 miles (8,400km) through some of Saudi Arabia's most challenging and technical terrain. Drivers faced cliffs, canyons, dunes and rocky trails, putting their skills and vehicles up to the ultimate challenge.

Can-Am racers were supported by South Racing Can-Am, which had more than 150 personnel in Saudi Arabia helping to field everything from mechanics to logistics and meals for more than 21 Can-Am Maverick X3 racers. South Racing-built Can-Am vehicles have a 100% finishing record at the Dakar Rally, and have won the side-by-side category each year since 2018.

"It takes a true team effort to accomplish what our Can-Am Off-Road team just did at the Dakar Rally," said Sandy Scullion, Senior Vice President, Global Retail and Service – Powersports at BRP. "We have the best of the best, from drivers to support staff to the incredible Can-Am Maverick X3 platform. We can't wait for what's in store for the rest of this year for racing as we plan to continue our incredible momentum with championships from all over the world."

Now available at Can-Am dealerships worldwide, the 2022 Maverick X3 is built to perform. It is a race-proven off-road vehicle that will take you further, no matter if you are tackling your local trails, throwing sand in the dunes, or preparing for the next big race. For more technical details and product specs, as well as information about the complete MY22 lineup of Can-Am Off-Road vehicles, visit https://can-am.brp.com/off-road/.

About BRPWe are a global leader in the world of powersports vehicles, propulsion systems and boats, built on over 75 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Our portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive products includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am on- and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex, Stacer and Savage boats, Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircraft. We complete our lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel business to fully enhance the riding experience. With annual sales of CA$6.0 billion from over 130 countries, our global workforce is made up of approximately 14,500 driven, resourceful people.

www.brp.com @BRPNews

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Evinrude, Manitou, Alumacraft, Quintrex, Stacer, Savage and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Brian Manning, Lead, Global Consumer Public Relations, Tel: +1 913-424-9709 | brian.manning@brp.com, media@brp.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1727100/BRP_Inc__Can_Am_Off_Road_Continues_Global_Racing_Dominance_with.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1727109/BRP_Inc__Can_Am_Off_Road_Continues_Global_Racing_Dominance_with.jpg  

 

