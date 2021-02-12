Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 12 Febbraio 2021
Aggiornato: 09:49
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:29 GfVip, Signorini: "Da Elia e D'Eusanio cadute orrende"

09:11 "Trump era grave al momento del ricovero per Covid"

08:53 Trovata morta alla vigilia di Natale, arrestati figlia e nipote

08:47 Covid, Miozzo: "Ristoranti aperti? Solo con controllo esercito"

08:41 Covid Germania, altri 556 morti e quasi 10mila nuovi casi

08:35 Russia, nuovo processo per Navalny

08:31 Rousseau e Draghi, il 5S Licheri: "Di Battista ci ripensi"

08:26 Olimpiadi Tokyo, frasi sessiste: si dimette presidente

08:17 Padre Pio, lettera aperta del figlio di Brunatto: "Non offendete sua memoria"

08:11 Rousseau, Casaleggio: "Ora Draghi difenda interessi italiani"

08:00 'Spear phishing', scatta operazione della Polizia Postale

07:26 Zona gialla, regioni: cosa cambia da oggi

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Canada closed to competition

12 febbraio 2021 | 07.41
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Government ignores advice of its own Competition Bureau in Air Canada takeover of Transat

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The government of Canada on Thursday evening approved the purchase of Transat by Air Canada, without significant remedies.

"This decision shows blatant disregard for all Canadians who believe in healthy competition," said Ed Sims, WestJet President and CEO. "When Canadians look to explore the world and reunite with family and friends once again, they will face fewer choices and higher fares."

The government's own Competition Bureau stated in regards to the proposed purchase, "Eliminating the rivalry between these airlines would result in increased prices, less choice, decreases in service and a significant reduction in travel by Canadians on a variety of routes where their existing networks overlap."

"It is hard to imagine a deal as anti-competitive in any industry where the number one player buys number three without meaningful remedies," continued Mr. Sims. "This is a serious setback to Canada's economy. The Competition Bureau themselves described such cosmetic remedies as inadequate. Canadians should be profoundly disappointed."

About WestJet 

Since the start of the pandemic the WestJet Group of Companies has built a layered framework of safety measures to ensure Canadians can continue to travel safely and responsibly through the airline's Safety Above All hygiene program. During this time, WestJet has maintained its status as one of the top-10 on-time airlines in North America as named by Cirium.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com

Connect with WestJet on Facebook at facebook.com/westjet Follow WestJet on Twitter at twitter.com/westjet Follow WestJet on Instagram instagram.com/westjet/ Subscribe to WestJet on YouTube at youtube.com/westjet Read the WestJet blog at blog.westjet.com 

Recent recognition includes: 2021 Five Star Major Airline (APEX)2020/2019 Number-One Ranked Canadian Airline Loyalty Program in Member Engagement (Bond Brand Loyalty) 2019/2018/2017 Best Airline in Canada (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines) 2019 Winner Among Mid-Sized Airlines in North America (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines) 2019/2018 Number-One-Ranked Airline Credit Card in Canada (Rewards Canada) 

 Media contacts: To contact WestJet media relations, please email media@westjet.com

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
Trasporti_E_Logistica Turismo Turismo Altro Politica_E_PA closed to Air Canada takeover takeover scalata
Vedi anche
Operazione Glaaki
'Spear phishing', scatta operazione della Polizia Postale
Villani (Cts): "Con dati di oggi pensabile riaprire regioni"
Governo Draghi, Tajani: "Spero astensione di Meloni"
Anticorpi monoclonali, Crisanti: "Non servono, soldi regalati"
Governo, Zanicchi: "Salvini ha dimostrato di essere un vero politico"
Sequestrate 1,3 tonnellate di cocaina in porto Gioia Tauro
Governo Draghi, 'quasi incontro' Berlusconi-Grillo
Governo Draghi, il 'ritorno' di Berlusconi
Galli ministro della Salute? "Non sono adatto"
Droga a Roma, smantellata organizzazione del litorale
Vaccino covid over 80, al via oggi allo Spallanzani 
Ricciardi: "No liberi tutti, trend peggiora e varianti allarmano"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza