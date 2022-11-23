Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 24 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 03:54
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

22:44 Ucraina, Russia: "Nessun contatto con Usa per negoziati di pace"

22:11 Mondiali 2022, Belgio-Canada 1-0

21:47 Pisa, cade nel camino acceso: 91enne muore carbonizzata

21:37 Moda, Alessandro Michele lascia direzione creativa Gucci

21:35 Germania-Giappone, caroselli a Tokyo ma il semaforo è sacro - Video

21:21 Germania-Giappone, i tifosi nipponici puliscono lo stadio - Video

21:18 Belgio-Canada, 'show' dell'arbitro Sikazwe. E non è il primo...

20:43 Maxxi, Alessandro Giuli sarà nuovo presidente della fondazione

20:17 Maltempo Roma, mare danneggia 40 stabilimenti a Ostia

19:42 Anci, PagoPa al fianco dei Comuni per il via a campagne su adozione app Io e suoi vantaggi

19:17 Qatar 2022, goleada Spagna: travolge la Costa Rica 7-0

19:04 Soumahoro, indagata la suocera

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Canada Releases its 2022 New Wheat Crop Report

23 novembre 2022 | 22.41
LETTURA: 2 minuti

WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Each fall, farmers work against the clock to harvest their wheat crops. It's then up to the technical staff at Cereals Canada and the Canadian Grain Commission (CGC) to assess the quality of the crop and provide the information to global customers of Canadian cereals through a jointly released New Crop Report. 

"The New Wheat Crop Report provides our customers with the technical data on what they can expect from this year's crop," states Dean Dias, Chief Executive Officer of Cereals Canada. "The 2022 report was released today and we are pleased to share that Canada has excellent quality in all wheat classes."

A high proportion of the 2022 wheat crop has graded in the top two grades, with high protein content across all Canadian wheat classes. 

Following the drought conditions that reduced Canadian wheat production in 2021, 2022 production returned to above average volumes. This year, Canada grew 34.7 million tonnes of wheat, an increase of 55% from last year.

"Canadian agriculture supplies consistent, sustainable, high-quality cereals to help support food security at home and around the globe," says Dias.  

The New Crop Report is prepared and presented in partnership with the CGC, value chain members, and provincial grower commissions. This fall, Cereals Canada received harvest assessment samples from nine grain exporters. The CGC reviewed samples provided by growers in Western Canada, while the Ontario wheat was reviewed by the Grain Farmers of Ontario. 

In the coming weeks, the 2022 New Wheat Crop Report will be shared in-person when a delegation representing the cereals value chain travels to over 15 countries in Asia, Latin America, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.  

"It's important to keep our customers around the world informed on the quality they can expect as they make their purchasing decisions," adds Dias. "The quality of Canadian wheat continues to be great."

Visit Cereals Canada – 2022 New Crop Report to learn more about Canada's 2022 New Wheat Crop and download the 2022 Crop Summary. 

WATCH: Cereals Canada CEO Dean Dias and Doug Chorney, Chief Commissioner, Canadian Grain Commission, introduce the 2022 New Wheat Crop Report

Cereals Canada is the national, not-for-profit, industry association representing the Canadian cereal grains value chain. We value relationships and work with government and stakeholders to provide timely, expert technical information and deliver best-in-class customer experience. We are dedicated to supporting the Canadian cereals value chain including farmers, exporters, developers, processors, and our customers around the world with a focus on trade, science, and sustainability.

 

Ellen Pruden, Director of Communications, E: epruden@cerealscanada.ca, C: 204-479-0166

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AnrQEJy4m4k

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1954661/Cereals_Canada_Canada_Releases_its_2022_New_Wheat_Crop_Report.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1954662/Cereals_Canada_Canada_Releases_its_2022_New_Wheat_Crop_Report.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/canada-releases-its-2022-new-wheat-crop-report-301686542.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN46124 en US Agricoltura_E_Allevamento Alimentazione Economia_E_Finanza farmers work against lavoro work clock
Vedi anche
News to go
Usa, l'attacco di Trump alla Corte Suprema
News to go
Asti, 'trasforma' una Toyota in una Ferrari: denunciato
News to go
Povertà, Istat: "In 2022 meno diseguaglianze"
News to go
Ucraina, Parlamento Ue: "Russia sostiene terrorismo"
News to go
Femminicidio, da Senato via libera a Commissione inchiesta
News to go
Operazione antidroga a Foggia, 12 arresti
News to go
L'Italia torna sotto monitoraggio Ue
News to go
Reddito cittadinanza, come cambia
Terremoti, Bardi: "Sisma del 1980 ha segnato vita Basilicata"
News to go
Qatar 2022, esordio vincente per la Francia
News to go
Ucraina, ultime notizie: neonato ucciso in bombardamento ospedale Zaporizhzhia
News to go
Pedofilia, rapporto Cei: 89 vittime nel 2020-21
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza