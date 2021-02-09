Canopy Growth Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Business transformation continues to gain traction

Improved commercial and operational execution drives record net revenue of $153 million, up 23% vs Q3 2020

Q3 2021 Canadian recreational market share increased by 30bps vs Q2 2021 based on our proprietary market share tracker

Provides medium-term financial targets, including expectations to achieve profitability during the second half of FY 2022, while continuing to invest behind consumer insights, R&D and the U.S. market

With renewed sense of optimism, Canopy further advanced the U.S. growth strategy ahead of potential cannabis reform

SMITHS FALLS, Ontario, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) today announces its financial results for the third quarter fiscal 2021 ended December 31, 2020. All financial information in this press release is reported in millions of Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Summary

Net revenue Gross marginpercentage Adjustedgross marginpercentage1 Net loss AdjustedEBITDA2 Free cashflow3 Reported $152.5 16% 26% $(829.3) $(68.4) $(135.4) vs. Q3 2020 23% (1,500) bps (500) bps (656%) 29% 62% 1 Adjusted gross margin percentage is a non-GAAP measure, and for Q3 2021 excludes restructuring costs included in cost of goods sold of $15.6 million. 2 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. See "Non-GAAP Measures". 3 Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure. See "Non-GAAP Measures".

"We delivered another quarter of record net revenue, with growth across all our businesses, led by improved commercial and supply chain execution," said David Klein, CEO. "We are building a track record of winning in our core markets, while also accelerating our U.S. growth strategy with the momentum building behind the promising cannabis reform in the U.S."

"We are executing against our cost savings program, with several initiatives already completed and more underway to build a leaner and more agile business," added Mike Lee, CFO. "These cost savings, along with our top-line growth and continued cost discipline, puts Canopy firmly on a path to achieve profitability during Fiscal 2022, with further improvement anticipated beyond."

Medium-Term Financial Milestones

With our new strategy in place, our organizational changes complete, and our operational cost savings program now underway, the Company is in position to establish the following medium-term financial targets:

Key drivers underpinning the Company's financial targets include:

Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Corporate Financial Highlights

Business & Operational Highlights

Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial and Operational Review

Revenue by Channel

(in millions of Canadian dollars, unaudited) Q3 2021 Q3 2020 vs. Q3 2020 Canadian recreational net revenue - Business to business1 $43.1 $43.0 NM - Business to consumer $20.2 $15.2 33% $63.3 $58.2 9% Canadian medical net revenue2 $14.0 $13.5 4% International medical revenue $21.5 $18.7 15% $35.5 $32.2 10% Cannabis net revenue $98.8 $90.4 9% All other revenue $53.7 $33.4 61% Net revenue $152.5 $123.8 23% 1 Reflects excise taxes of $16.0 million and other revenue adjustments of $3.8 million for Q3 2021 (Q3 2020 - $10.5 million and $5.3 million, respectively). 2 Reflects excise taxes of $1.4 million in Q3 2021 (Q3 2020 - $1.3 million).

Revenue by Form

(in millions of Canadian dollars, unaudited) Q3 2021 Q3 2020 vs. Q3 2020 Canadian recreational net revenue - Dry bud1 $66.2 $69.3 (4%) - Oils and softgels1 $7.3 $4.7 55% - Cannabis 2.0 products2 $9.6 $- NM - Other revenue adjustments3 $(3.8) $(5.3) 28% - Excise taxes $(16.0) $(10.5) (52%) $63.3 $58.2 9% Global medical net revenue - Dry bud $9.0 $9.2 (2%) - Oils and softgels $27.0 $24.3 11% - Cannabis 2.0 products2 $0.9 $- NM - Excise taxes $(1.4) $(1.3) (8%) $35.5 $32.2 10% Cannabis net revenue $98.8 $90.4 9% All other revenue $53.7 $33.4 61% Net revenue $152.5 $123.8 23% 1 Excludes the impact of other revenue adjustments. 2 Cannabis 2.0 products include cannabis-infused chocolates, cannabis-infused beverages, and cannabis vape products (including power sources such as rechargeable and compact batteries, ready-to-go vape pens, and cartridges/vape pods). 3 Other revenue adjustments represent the Company's determination of returns and pricing adjustments, and relate to the Canadian recreational business-to-business channel.

Canadian Cannabis

International Cannabis

Strategic Businesses

The third quarter fiscal 2021 and third quarter fiscal 2020 financial results presented in this press release have been prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Note: i) Calculated using internal proprietary market share tool that utilizes point of sales data supplied by a third-party data provider, government agencies and our own retail store operations across the country. Tool captures point of sale data from an average of 39% of stores in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Newfoundland & Labrador, point of sale data from 100% of stores in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, as well as depletions and ecommerce sales data from the OCS.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast with David Klein, CEO and Mike Lee, CFO at 10:00 AM Eastern Time on February 9, 2021.

Webcast Information

A live audio webcast will be available at:https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1418491&tp_key=44498b6183

Replay Information

A replay will be accessible by webcast until 11:59 PM ET on May 10, 2021 at:https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1418491&tp_key=44498b6183

Non-GAAP Measures

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure used by management that is not defined by U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as the reported net loss, adjusted to exclude income tax recovery (expense); other income (expense), net; loss on equity method investments; share-based compensation expense; depreciation and amortization expense; asset impairment and restructuring costs; expected credit losses on financial assets and related charges; restructuring costs recorded in cost of goods sold; and charges related to the flow-through of inventory step-up on business combinations, and further adjusted to remove acquisition-related costs. The Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation is presented within this news release and explained in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed with the SEC.

Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure used by management that is not defined by U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. This measure is calculated as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of and deposits on property, plant and equipment. The Free Cash Flow reconciliation is presented within this news release and explained in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed with the SEC.

Adjusted Gross Margin and Adjusted Gross Margin Percentage are non-GAAP measures used by management that are not defined by U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Adjusted Gross Margin is calculated as gross margin excluding restructuring costs recorded in cost of goods sold. Adjusted Gross Margin Percentage is calculated as Adjusted Gross Margin divided by net revenue. The Adjusted Gross Margin and Adjusted Gross Margin Percentage reconciliation is presented within this news release.

About Canopy Growth Corporation

Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED, NASDAQ:CGC) is a world-leading diversified cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer product company, driven by a passion to improve lives, end prohibition, and strengthen communities by unleashing the full potential of cannabis. Leveraging consumer insights and innovation, we offer product varieties in high quality dried flower, oil, softgel capsule, infused beverage, edible, and topical formats, as well as vaporizer devices by Canopy Growth and industry-leader Storz & Bickel. Our global medical brand, Spectrum Therapeutics, sells a range of full-spectrum products using its colour-coded classification system and is a market leader in both Canada and Germany. Through our award-winning Tweed and Tokyo Smoke banners, we reach our adult-use consumers and have built a loyal following by focusing on top quality products and meaningful customer relationships. Canopy Growth has entered into the health and wellness consumer space in key markets including Canada, the United States, and Europe through BioSteel sports nutrition, and This Works skin and sleep solutions; and has introduced additional federally-permissible CBD products to the United States through our First & Free and Martha Stewart CBD brands. Canopy Growth has an established partnership with Fortune 500 alcohol leader Constellation Brands. For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which involve certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements predict or describe our future operations, business plans, business and investment strategies and the performance of our investments. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by their use of such terms and phrases as "intend," "goal," "strategy," "estimate," "expect," "project," "projections," "forecasts," "plans," "seeks," "anticipates," "potential," "proposed," "will," "should," "could," "would," "may," "likely," "designed to," "foreseeable future," "believe," "scheduled" and other similar expressions. Our actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those anticipated. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made.

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to:

Certain of the forward-looking statements contained herein concerning the industries in which we conduct our business are based on estimates prepared by us using data from publicly available governmental sources, market research, industry analysis and on assumptions based on data and knowledge of these industries, which we believe to be reasonable. However, although generally indicative of relative market positions, market shares and performance characteristics, such data is inherently imprecise. The industries in which we conduct our business involve risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors, which are described further below.

The forward-looking statements contained herein are based upon certain material assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including: (i) management's perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments; (ii) our ability to generate cash flow from operations; (iii) general economic, financial market, regulatory and political conditions in which we operate; (iv) the production and manufacturing capabilities and output from our facilities and our joint ventures, strategic alliances and equity investments; (v) consumer interest in our products; (vi) competition; (vii) anticipated and unanticipated costs; (viii) government regulation of our activities and products including but not limited to the areas of taxation and environmental protection; (ix) the timely receipt of any required regulatory authorizations, approvals, consents, permits and/or licenses; (x) our ability to obtain qualified staff, equipment and services in a timely and cost-efficient manner; (xi) our ability to conduct operations in a safe, efficient and effective manner; (xii) our ability to realize anticipated benefits, synergies or generate revenue, profits or value from our recent acquisitions into our existing operations; (xiii) our ability to continue to operate in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of the pandemic on demand for, and sales of, our products and our distribution channels; and (xiv) other considerations that management believes to be appropriate in the circumstances. While our management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to management, there is no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release and other reports we file with, or furnish to, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and other regulatory agencies and made by our directors, officers, other employees and other persons authorized to speak on our behalf. Such factors include, without limitation, the risk that the COVID-19 pandemic may disrupt our operations and those of our suppliers and distribution channels and negatively impact the use of our products; consumer demand for cannabis and U.S. hemp products; that cost savings and any other synergies from the CBI Group Investments may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; future levels of revenues; our ability to manage disruptions in credit markets or changes to our credit rating; future levels of capital, environmental or maintenance expenditures, general and administrative and other expenses; the success or timing of completion of ongoing or anticipated capital or maintenance projects; business strategies, growth opportunities and expected investment; the adequacy of our capital resources and liquidity, including but not limited to, availability of sufficient cash flow to execute our business plan (either within the expected timeframe or at all); the potential effects of judicial or other proceedings on our business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flows; volatility in and/or degradation of general economic, market, industry or business conditions; compliance with applicable environmental, economic, health and safety, energy and other policies and regulations and in particular health concerns with respect to vaping and the use of cannabis and U.S. hemp products in vaping devices; the anticipated effects of actions of third parties such as competitors, activist investors or federal, state, provincial, territorial or local regulatory authorities, self-regulatory organizations, plaintiffs in litigation or persons threatening litigation; changes in regulatory requirements in relation to our business and products; and the factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2020 filed with the SEC on June 1, 2020. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of assisting the reader in understanding our financial performance, financial position and cash flows as of and for periods ended on certain dates and to present information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future, and the reader is cautioned that the forward-looking statements may not be appropriate for any other purpose. While we believe that the assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable based on information currently available to management, there is no assurance that such assumptions and expectations will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date they are made and are based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on that date. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except as required by law. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release and other reports we file with, or furnish to, the SEC and other regulatory agencies and made by our directors, officers, other employees and other persons authorized to speak on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares and per share data, unaudited) December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $824,960 $1,303,176 Short-term investments 768,564 673,323 Restricted short-term investments 11,426 21,539 Amounts receivable, net 93,673 90,155 Inventory 394,023 391,086 Prepaid expenses and other assets 78,979 85,094 Total current assets 2,171,625 2,564,373 Equity method investments 16,992 65,843 Other financial assets 682,595 249,253 Property, plant and equipment 1,148,338 1,524,803 Intangible assets 366,375 476,366 Goodwill 1,917,900 1,954,471 Other assets 5,357 22,636 Total assets $6,309,182 $6,857,745 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $86,463 $123,393 Other accrued expenses and liabilities 88,419 64,994 Current portion of long-term debt 13,031 16,393 Other liabilities 160,306 215,809 Total current liabilities 348,219 420,589 Long-term debt 619,165 449,022 Deferred income tax liabilities 23,251 47,113 Liability arising from Acreage Arrangement 450,000 250,000 Warrant derivative liability 415,946 322,491 Other liabilities 157,079 190,660 Total liabilities 2,013,660 1,679,875 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interest 111,100 69,750 Canopy Growth Corporation shareholders' equity: Common shares - $nil par value; Authorized - unlimited number of shares; Issued - 373,803,786 shares and 350,112,927 shares, respectively 6,787,725 6,373,544 Additional paid-in capital 2,509,678 2,615,155 Accumulated other comprehensive income 27,407 220,899 Deficit (5,368,178) (4,323,236) Total Canopy Growth Corporation shareholders' equity 3,956,632 4,886,362 Noncontrolling interests 227,790 221,758 Total shareholders' equity 4,184,422 5,108,120 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $6,309,182 $6,857,745

CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares and per share data, unaudited) Three months ended December 31, Nine months ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $169,907 $135,546 $439,823 $324,558 Excise taxes 17,379 11,782 41,613 33,699 Net revenue 152,528 123,764 398,210 290,859 Cost of goods sold 127,943 85,556 341,050 230,718 Gross margin 24,585 38,208 57,160 60,141 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 144,078 168,910 426,723 496,158 Share-based compensation 19,963 61,679 72,632 241,922 Expected credit losses on financial assets and related charges 13,735 - 108,480 - Asset impairment and restructuring costs 400,422 - 459,579 - Total operating expenses 578,198 230,589 1,067,414 738,080 Operating loss (553,613) (192,381) (1,010,254) (677,939) Loss from equity method investments (671) (2,664) (40,851) (6,668) Other income (expense), net (290,567) 57,963 (21,106) 600,624 Loss before income taxes (844,851) (137,082) (1,072,211) (83,983) Income tax recovery 15,600 27,448 18,086 22,948 Net loss (829,251) (109,634) (1,054,125) (61,035) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interest 75,129 (18,280) (9,183) (42,730) Net loss attributable to Canopy Growth Corporation $(904,380) $(91,354) $(1,044,942) $(18,305) Basic and diluted loss per share $(2.43) $(0.26) $(2.83) $(0.05) Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 372,908,767 348,530,622 369,418,037 346,877,660

CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands of Canadian dollars, unaudited) Nine months ended December 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $(1,054,125) $(61,035) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 54,625 49,582 Amortization of intangible assets 43,565 26,650 Share of loss on equity method investments 40,851 6,668 Share-based compensation 72,632 241,922 Asset impairment and restructuring costs 459,579 - Expected credit losses on financial assets and related charges 108,480 - Income tax recovery (18,086) (22,948) Non-cash foreign currency (11,046) (3,945) Interest paid (12,886) (13,738) Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from purchases of businesses: Amounts receivable (12,507) 13,749 Prepaid expenses and other assets (4,353) (6,214) Inventory (28,520) (240,555) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (8,243) (11,559) Other, including non-cash fair value adjustments 2,135 (540,573) Net cash used in operating activities (367,899) (561,996) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of and deposits on property, plant and equipment (137,977) (610,858) Purchases of intangible assets (7,238) (13,724) Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment 30,921 - Proceeds on sale of intangible assets 18,337 - (Purchases) redemption of short-term investments (83,612) 1,324,682 Sale of (investments in) equity method investments 7,000 (4,719) Investments in other financial assets (34,236) (46,647) Investment in Acreage Arrangement (49,849) (395,190) Loan advanced to Acreage Hempco (66,995) - Recovery of amounts related to construction financing 10,000 - Payment of acquisition related liabilities (15,144) (29,837) Net cash outflow on acquisition of noncontrolling interests (125) - Net cash outflow on acquisition of subsidiaries - (505,156) Net cash used in investing activities (328,918) (281,449) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of share issue costs (670) (245) Proceeds from issuance of shares by Canopy Rivers 92 1,062 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 37,999 39,149 Proceeds from exercise of warrants 244,990 446 Issuance of long-term debt - 10,268 Repayment of long-term debt (13,271) (122,036) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 269,140 (71,356) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (50,539) (4,365) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (478,216) (919,166) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 1,303,176 2,480,830 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $824,960 $1,561,664

Adjusted Gross Margin1 Reconciliation (Non-GAAP Measure) Three months ended December 31, (in thousands of Canadian dollars, unaudited) 2020 2019 Net revenue $152,528 $123,764 Gross margin, as reported 24,585 38,208 Adjustments to gross margin: Restructuring costs recorded in cost of goods sold 15,637 - Adjusted gross margin1 $40,222 $38,208 Adjusted gross margin percentage1 26% 31% 1 Adjusted gross margin and adjusted gross margin percentage are non-GAAP measures. See "Non-GAAP Measures".

Adjusted EBITDA1 Reconciliation (Non-GAAP Measure) Three months ended December 31, (in thousands of Canadian dollars, unaudited) 2020 2019 Net loss $(829,251) $(109,634) Income tax recovery (15,600) (27,448) Other (income) expense, net 290,567 (57,963) Loss on equity method investments 671 2,664 Share-based compensation2 19,963 61,679 Acquisition-related costs 3,095 3,256 Depreciation and amortization2 32,385 30,464 Asset impairment and restructuring costs 400,422 - Expected credit losses on financial assets and related charges 13,735 - Restructuring costs recorded in cost of goods sold 15,637 - Adjusted EBITDA1 $(68,376) $(96,982) 1Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. See "Non-GAAP Measures". 2 From Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.