Martedì 06 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 10:10
comunicato stampa

Canyon bike riders get peace of mind with new Qover insurance partnership

06 settembre 2022 | 08.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Global bike manufacturer Canyon has partnered with InsurTech Qover to get riders back on their bikes when the worst happens.

BRUSSELS, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canyon – which specialises in road, mountain, hybrid, triathlon, e-bikes and more – now offers a dedicated insurance package to its customers through Qover's custom API in the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium and France, with Spain, Portugal, Italy, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark and the UK to follow.

 

 

"At Canyon, we're very focused on our relationship with customers. This integration with Qover only strengthens that," explained Christian Steyer, Head of Customer Solutions at Canyon. "The customer experience doesn't end when the bike is delivered to their doorstep. So it's very important that our partner can help us roll out an insurance product globally with one integration."

This partnership comes as fear of theft continues to be a pressing issue – anti-theft company AlterLock reports that 80% of respondents across the UK, Germany and the Netherlands are anxious about bike theft – with over half having experienced it.

"Instead of thinking about a bike being stolen or broken, Qover helps customers focus on what really matters," Steyer added.

Qover's single integration in Canyon's customer journey means riders can count on a reliable service from the moment they purchase the coverage to when they need it most. And pre-existing customers can retroactively buy insurance for up to one year on Qover's website.

"There's never a good time to have a problem with your bike. But should the worst happen, it's important that riders can get back on the road as soon as possible," explained Quentin Colmant, Qover's CEO & Co-founder. "While we can't avoid theft, we can make sure people have peace of mind knowing that we'll be there alongside Canyon when needed."

For more information, contact Qover's press team.

About the partnership:

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1888143/Canyon.jpg

 

