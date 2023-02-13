Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 13 Febbraio 2023
13:23
comunicato stampa

CAPEX.com announces Zach King as its Brand Ambassador and continues the 'Free Share' promotional series

13 febbraio 2023 | 10.13
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NICOSIA, Cyprus, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CAPEX.com, a leading online broker, is proud to announce its new Brand Ambassador, the social media personality Zach King. As part of their partnership, 'Experience the Magic of Trading Anywhere, Anytime, Anything', the broker continues its popular promotional series.

Founded by a team of experienced traders, the fintech group has built a reputation for providing a user-friendly platform and competitive fees. It gives access to over 5000 US, EU, and UK-listed shares and to more than 100 ETFs from 10 major exchanges. With a mission to empower traders worldwide to make informed decisions, CAPEX.com has become the go-to destination for traders of all levels.  

The collaboration with Zach King brings a new level of excitement and engagement. He will demonstrate the ease-of-use and user-friendliness of CAPEX.com's award-winning mobile app. Moreover, the broker will continue its popular promotional series to set the tone for the newfound partnership, entitled 'Experience the Magic of Trading Anywhere, Anytime, Anything'. All new customers will get a free share at one of the top companies in the world.

"It's a real pleasure to announce our collaboration with Zach King. He is a source of inspiration for people worldwide, similar to what we represent for our traders. We truly feel that his creativity, out-of-the-box thinking, and unique style perfectly match our offering here at CAPEX.com. Together, we are set on making investing as easy as possible for everyone," says Octavian Patrascu, CEO and founder of CAPEX.com.

"I'm thrilled to be working with CAPEX.com and taking part in this magical campaign across the world of investing. It's been a super fun project so far," Zach King added.

Overall, the partnership between CAPEX.com and Zach King is a perfect match. The combination of the company's commitment to providing a seamless trading experience and Zach's entertainment value is sure to make for an exciting and engaging campaign. Traders and others interested in investing are encouraged to visit the broker's platform, where they can find a multitude of financial products.

About CAPEX.com 

CAPEX.com is a leading online trading platform that offers a wide range of financial instruments, from simple products to more complex. The company is committed to providing its customers with a user-friendly and secure trading environment.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2000922/CAPEX_Zach_King.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1534723/CAPEX_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/capexcom-announces-zach-king-as-its-brand-ambassador-and-continues-the-free-share-promotional-series-301744924.html

