Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 20 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 11:46
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:45 Ruby ter, Barbara Guerra: "Berlusconi mi ha chiamato dopo mie parole in Aula"

11:26 Covid Italia, report: morti non vaccinati sono 23 volte più di vaccinati

11:18 Covid Israele, scoperto primo caso mutazione variante Delta

11:06 Covid oggi Italia, anziani e iperfragili: chi sono vaccinati che muoiono

10:49 Tardelli, 'vittoria convincente dell'Inter, ora serve successo in trasferta'

10:43 Reddito cittadinanza, Grillo: "Riforma sociale tra più importanti storia repubblicana"

10:37 **Calcio: alcune federazioni europee valutano l'uscita dalla Fifa con Mondiale biennale**

10:22 Aumento bollette, in arrivo nuove misure: cosa cambia

10:12 Papa, blitz di un bimbo a udienza generale per salutarlo

09:37 Vaccino covid, rilasciavano esenzioni senza autorizzazione: denunciati 4 medici

09:24 Draghi: "In Italia campagna vaccini più spedita che in resto Ue"

08:22 Nordcorea lancia missile nel mar del Giappone: "Testato da un sottomarino"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

CAPEX.com launches QuantX - Powerful Investment Portfolio Builder

20 ottobre 2021 | 10.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NICOSIA, Cyprus, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CAPEX.com, leading global broker operated in Europe by Key Way Investments Ltd, announces the release of a powerful portfolio builder aimed at experienced market traders who wish to gain an edge over the market by using the newest technological advancements.

QuantX is designed to eliminate the burdens of guesswork and extensive analysis processes through smart portfolio builder capability and the integration of sophisticated analytical tools.

Devised to create fully customized investment portfolios in a matter of minutes, QuantX empowers clients to select their optimum blend of stocks according to their preferences, trading styles and interests, saving them time and energy. Additionally, QuantX gives customers a real-time overview of their portfolio while providing constant feedback on their investments' performance. 

A few weeks back, CAPEX launched StoX, their proprietary 0-commission, unleveraged stock trading product. 

QuantX is another step in the brand's strategy of extending its product range. The mission of the "X" branded line of services is to disrupt and change the global perception of what online trading means in 2021, making complex products and markets more accessible to investors.

We spoke to Christina Koullapi, Executive Director at Key Way Investments Ltd, the company operating CAPEX under its CySEC regulation, about this new release.

"In a market where you can see the same products everywhere, we're focusing on offering our clients something different. Making investing more straightforward has always been our focus, and with QuantX, we're taking this philosophy one step further. 

We strongly believe investing doesn't need to be time-consuming or complicated. Instead, it should be time-efficient and accessible. QuantX is a straightforward and smart builder helping traders create a diversified portfolio in a few simple steps.

As an award-winning broker, CAPEX will continue to innovate and improve the way people can trade the financial markets."

About CAPEX

CAPEX is a leading global trading platform providing its users with expert insights, tools, and resources to make markets accessible to a worldwide audience and offering a tailor-made trading experience. Its professional trading platforms, robust technological infrastructure, and transparent trading conditions have propelled it as one of the most respectable brokers on the international stage. 

Anchored by a global presence and regional expertise, CAPEX holds operating licenses from CySEC, ADGM FSRA, FSA and FSCA. 

Visit the CAPEX website and follow us on TwitterLinkedInFacebook, and Instagram for more insights.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1664886/1.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
leading global broker operated in Europe market Powerful investment portfolio Builder Europa
Vedi anche
News to go
Vaccini Covid, con terza dose più efficaci: lo studio
News to go
Manovra 2022, Coldiretti: "Stop sugar tax salva 5mila posti di lavoro"
News to go
Covid, Draghi: "In Italia campagna vaccini più spedita della media Ue"
Ruby ter, legale Berlusconi: "Salute in cauto miglioramento"
News to go
Switch off, al via transizione verso nuova tv digitale
News to go
Allergie, al ristorante arriva il 'bollino arancione' salva salute
News to go
Covid Italia, dati e contagi: bollettino 19 ottobre
News to go
Voto ai 18enni per il Senato, Mattarella promulga la legge
News to go
No Green Pass, Lamorgese: "Quanto accaduto non dovrà ripetersi"
News to go
Morti sul lavoro, Giordano: "15mila vittime senza giustizia"
News to go
'Ndrangheta e rifiuti, 29 misure cautelari
News to go
Caso tamponi, Corte appello Figc: 2 mesi di inibizione a Lotito
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza