Giovedì 22 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 09:08
comunicato stampa

CAPEX.com launches share dealing and ETF trading product - CAPEX Invest

22 settembre 2022 | 09.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NICOSIA, Cyprus, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After previously announcing a zero-commission pre-launch campaign for share dealing, CAPEX.com unveils the final product - CAPEX Invest. In addition to the 5000+ global stocks they already provide, they added 130+ of the most important and actively traded ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds) on the US market.

 

 

CAPEX.com , a leading global multi-licensed fintech broker, expands its EU portfolio with share dealing and ETF investing, aiming to become a 'financial super-app.' The product lets people invest in 5000+ US, EU, and UK-listed securities and over 130 exchange-traded funds. The services are available on the broker's proprietary trading platform, CAPEX WebTrader.

For the launch, CAPEX.com will offer clients a free stock of their choice, selected from known companies like Dell, Cisco, Pfizer, Intel, or HP. There is also a zero-commission promotion available, depending on the account type.

Octavian Patrascu, CEO and founder of CAPEX:  "Over the last two years, CAPEX's main goal has been to develop an app that fits the financial needs of the modern retail investor. Launching CAPEX Invest is the next step in this effort. As a multi-asset broker with years of experience, we try to give our investors the best opportunities to diversify their portfolios. Our European customers have become increasingly interested in real-time stock exchange investing, so we offer them exceptional trading conditions."

With the latest updates, their proprietary trading platform now includes 7000+ instruments, such as 5000+ stocks, 130+ ETFs, and thousands of CFDs on all major asset classes.

Executive Director at CAPEX, Christina Koullapi: "As more people worldwide realize the benefits of engaging in the financial markets, the need for an easy-to-use stock trading app has never been higher. CAPEX.com aids both new and experienced traders in finding investment opportunities. They can use CAPEX WebTrader to trade assets worldwide."

As CAPEX.com continues its evolution into a global multi-asset brokerage, CAPEX Invest gives universal access to the financial markets and more opportunities for investments and diversification.

Octavian Patrascu added: "The next step for us is to offer the CAPEX Invest product to our customers in the United Arab Emirates, with a similar offer and trading conditions adapted to the local market. Next, we will add crypto services to our offer, making CAPEX.com a super-app for trading and investing."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1904660/CAPEX_Invest .jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1534723/CAPEX_Logo.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/capexcom-launches-share-dealing-and-etf-trading-product--capex-invest-301630246.html

