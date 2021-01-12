Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 12 Gennaio 2021
Caprion-HistoGeneX Expands its Histological Biomarker Franchise by Joining Forces with Mosaic Laboratories

12 gennaio 2021 | 14.20
MONTREAL, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caprion-HistoGeneX, a leading global contract research laboratory services provider backed by Arsenal Capital Partners ("Arsenal"), announced today the acquisition of Mosaic Laboratories LLC ("Mosaic"), a California-based company offering histology and immunohistochemistry services to global pharmaceutical clients. The addition of Mosaic further strengthens the North American base for Caprion-HistoGeneX's histopathology assay development and deployment, expands the volume of pathology services and consolidates the company's position as a world-leading service provider of histopathology biomarker analysis for global clinical trials.

Caprion-HistoGeneX Logo

 

Mosaic Laboratories LLC Logo

Mosaic is a pioneer in using multiplex immunohistochemistry with spectral imaging and is recognized for its outstanding services for the development, validation and implementation of complex immunohistochemistry, in situ hybridization and FISH assays, positioning itself as one of the most prominent and comprehensive providers in the field. Core Mosaic capabilities include study design, assay development and deployment, data interpretation, and services to support exploratory biomarker analysis at pre-clinical and clinical trial stages, thereby enabling timely decisions for patient selection.

"We are truly excited to join forces with Caprion-HistoGeneX. This partnership provides strong collaboration opportunities that will further support the programs of our clients and allow us to globalize our existing and future assays to support clinical trials," said Chris Kerfoot and Lisa Dauffenbach, Co-founders and Managing Members of Mosaic.

"The combination of Mosaic and Caprion-HistoGeneX strengthens our leadership position as a global provider of precision medicine services offering the full range of immunohistochemistry, immune monitoring, proteomics and genomics biomarkers" said Martin LeBlanc, CEO of Caprion-HistoGeneX. "Mosaic's excellent track record of developing and deploying complex immunohistochemistry assays will improve our ability to meet the rapidly expanding needs of our clients for histopathology services across our global network of laboratories in North America, Europe, and Asia, including China."

"The addition of Mosaic reflects Arsenal's commitment to support the development and international expansion of Caprion-HistoGeneX through continued investment in complementary capabilities, services and geographic coverage, and solidifies the company's leadership position in one of the fastest growing areas of biopharma R&D." said David Spaight, the Executive Chairman of Caprion-HistoGeneX and an Operating Partner of Arsenal.

In conjunction with this transaction and the recently announced acquisition of Clinical Logistics Inc., Caprion-HistoGeneX is also planning to unveil in the coming weeks its new corporate name and brand identity for the combined entities reflecting its vision and positioning as a leading global provider of precision medicine services.  

Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal advisors to Caprion-HistoGeneX.

Intrepid Investment Bankers LLC acted as financial advisor, and Davis Wright Tremaine LLP acted as legal advisor to Mosaic.

About Caprion-HistoGeneX  Caprion-HistoGeneX is a leading provider of specialized precision medicine laboratory services to the biopharmaceutical industry. Leveraging its integrated analytical platforms in immunology, histopathology, proteomics and genomics, as well as related specimen collection and logistics services, Caprion-HistoGeneX supports the entire drug development cycle, from discovery to late stage clinical trials. The company operates globally with 9 facilities located in Canada, USA, Belgium, Australia, and China. For more information:  www.caprion.com  and  www.histogenex.com

About Mosaic Laboratories LLC Mosaic is a leader in providing preclinical and clinical services to the pharmaceutical industry and has pioneered multiplex chromogenic immunohistochemistry using multispectral imaging. Mosaic develops proprietary assays, tissue banks, and software algorithms to support data analysis. Leveraging this longstanding and highly differentiated multiplex IHC expertise, Mosaic has built a reputation as having the highest-quality validated assays, vivid multiplex IHC images, and rapid development and implementation of new assays, backed with an uncompromising service focus on speed, agility and customer service. The company has also developed a broader menu of central lab services, including histology, FISH, and ISH. For more information: https://www.mosaiclabs.com

About Arsenal Capital PartnersArsenal is a leading private equity firm that specializes in investments in middle-market healthcare and industrials companies.  Since its inception in 2000, Arsenal has raised institutional equity investment funds of $5.3 billion, has completed more than 200 platform and add-on investments, and achieved more than 30 realizations. Arsenal invests in industry sectors in which the firm has significant prior knowledge and experience. The firm works with management teams to build strategically important companies with leading market positions, high growth and high value-add. For more information: www.arsenalcapital.com.

CONTACT: Caprion-HistoGeneX : Guylaine Galipeau, Global Marketing Director, Caprion-HistoGeneX, ggalipeau@caprion.com ; Arsenal Capital Partners: Prosek Partners, Brian Schaffer / Kristen Duarte, bschaffer@prosek.com / kduarte@prosek.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1418425/Caprion_Biosciences_Caprion_HistoGeneX_Expands_its_Histological.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1418571/Caprion_Biosciences_Caprion_HistoGeneX_Expands_its_Histological.jpg

 

