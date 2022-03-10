Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 10 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 17:54
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:04 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Mariupol bombardata: la voragine - Video

18:02 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, drone distrugge colonna tank - Video

18:02 Ucraina, chat M5S contro Zelensky alla Camera: "Vuole guerra mondiale e noi applaudiamo"

17:59 Covid oggi Italia, 54.230 contagi e 136 morti: bollettino 10 marzo

17:49 Autostrada A1, a breve apertura tratta a 3 corsie Barberino-Firenze Nord

17:21 Ucraina, Lasta (Piazzapulita): "La forza degli sfollati di Irpin, in corsa contro il tempo"

17:12 Gualtieri: ‘Con Terna e Regione nuova rete elettrica e riqualificazione banchine Tevere’

17:00 Ucraina, Biloslavo (Mediaset): "Kiev si prepara al peggio, fra pochi giorni atteso lo scontro"

16:54 Covid oggi Campania, 5.233 contagi e 13 morti: bollettino 10 marzo

16:46 Ucraina, Monti (AdSP): "Costo energia? Italia danneggiata da tanti no ideologici"

16:45 Regione Lazio, Comune di Roma e Terna insieme per ammodernare rete elettrica: in campo oltre 60 milioni di euro

16:43 Donnarumma (Terna): "L'ammodernamento della rete elettrica è importante anche per l'ambiente"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

"Carbon Neutrality" Creates New Era | What Dr. Fang saw at MWC?

10 marzo 2022 | 12.49
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BARCELONA, Spain, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 Mobile World Congress (MWC) which attracted more than 2000 companies' participation was successfully held in Barcelona from February 28th to March 3rd. As the world's top mobile congress, MWC 2022 focused on hot topics such as 5G, AI, cloud network and the Internet of Everything. MWC2022 turn out be the first underline exhibition and the largest one since the epidemic.

Guests cannot ignore Huawei's green ICT technologies and practices, which have attracted thousands of people who want to see what this ICT giant will do in the Carbon Neutrality Era.

Dr. Fang Liangzhou, the VP and CMO of Huawei Digital Power, unveiled the Digital & Smart forest, the exhibition area named by the vision of Huawei Digital Power. In the fount of the HUAWEI exhibition era, Dr.Fang shared his observations and thoughts on Carbon Neutrality through new technologies, products and solutions.

In 1# Hall of the MWC Expo, Huawei's slogan Lighting up the Green Future which summarized Huawei's vision of continuously creating value for customers through continuous innovation and building a better, greener future, made a stunning appearance.

In order to support carriers' green development strategy, Huawei put forward the More Bits, Less Watts viewpoint, and adopted the green site-green network-green operation systematic solution to help carriers continually increase network capacity and reduce unit bit energy consumption. By adding 5G without adding energy OPEX, one site one cabinet, one site one blade, HUAWEI increased the energy efficiency from 89% to 97%, and reduced the cost per watt by 20%. The data gives us a beautiful scenery of the future of green 5G.

With the proliferation of digital services, acceleration and high density of Data Center, the traditional concrete architecture is becoming more and more complex, the construction, deployment, operation and maintenance, also management become time-consuming and laborious, along with reduced reliability. Therefore, on the basis of modularity, Huawei focuses on two-wheel drive of Modularity Intelligence, and through four major reconstructions, reconstruction of architecture, temperature control, operation &maintenance, and power solution, promoting next-generation data centers to a new level of minimalism, greenness, intelligence and reliability.

It is foreseeable that with the deepening development of ICT technology, acceleration of green ICT technology, equipment manufacturers as Huawei will take more practice on More bits, Less watts, make efforts to promote industries by breakthrough of theories, materials and algorithms to achieve carbon emission reduction and energy saving.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1764042/1.jpg 

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
cloud network saw at MWC Mobile World Congress be the first
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid Italia, report Gimbe: lieve aumento nuovi contagi
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, colloquio tra Kuleba e Lavrov
News to go
Champions, Real-Psg 3-1: Madrid ai quarti
Tav, attacchi a cantiere in Valsusa: 13 misure cautelari-Video
News to go
Covid Italia, da oggi 10 marzo tornano visite in ospedale: ecco cosa cambia
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, sanzioni: altri 160 nomi su black list Ue
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, bomba non esplosa: artificieri all'opera - Video
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, soldati a caccia di galline - Video
Guerra Ucraina-Russia: casa bombardata, terrore a Mykolaiv - Video
News to go
Governo, Draghi: "Ambiente e transizione ecologica sua essenza"
Ucraina, tensione a Kherson: folla avanza, soldati sparano - Video
News to go
Aiea: "Da stop elettricità Chernobyl non c'è impatto critico su sicurezza"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza