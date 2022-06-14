Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 14 Giugno 2022
Aggiornato: 15:10
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:05 Buoni pasto, sciopero 15 giugno: cosa significa

15:02 Covid oggi Lazio, 4.939 contagi e 6 morti. A Roma 2.954 casi

15:01 Lo studio, intelligenza artificiale per diagnosi retinopatia diabetica

15:00 Covid estate 2022, Pregliasco: "Temo ondata da 100mila casi al giorno"

14:56 Draghi al museo dell'Olocausto di Gerusalemme - Video

14:41 Elezioni comunali Verona, Forza Italia pronta a sostenere Sboarina

14:38 Covid oggi Abruzzo, 920 contagi e 2 morti: bollettino 14 giugno

14:19 Giulio Borrelli (ex Tg1) rieletto ad Atessa: "Grande soddisfazione"

14:07 Covid Germania oggi, raddoppia incidenza. Ministro Salute: "Ondata estiva"

14:02 Quartapelle (Pd): "Passato fascista della Meloni non passa"

13:48 Referendum, De Luca: "E' stato demenziale, strumento va gestito seriamente"

13:45 Vaiolo scimmie, Ue compra 110mila vaccini

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

CARDO SYSTEMS, MIDLAND AND UCLEAR LAUNCH 'OPEN BLUETOOTH INTERCOM'

14 giugno 2022 | 15.03
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Industry-wide agreement aims at eliminating cross-brand intercom incompatibilities

PLANO, Texas, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardo Systems, Midland and Uclear, have today jointly announced the launch of the 'Open Bluetooth Intercom' (OBI) - an open industry-wide Bluetooth Intercom standard, allowing seamless cross-brand Bluetooth Intercom connectivity.

The partnership will help overcome many of the common frustrations experienced with traditional 'universally connected' devices, and foster a new era of significantly improved cross-brand experience.

While 'universal connectivity' enables pairing between cross-brand communicators, the experience for users is often inferior when compared to if they were connected to a device from the same brand. The pairing process can often be complex, previous connections forgotten and not always possible to make phone calls or listen to music in parallel to the intercom connection. All of these challenges are overcome with the introduction of the 'Open Bluetooth Intercom' agreement.

Speaking on behalf of the partners Shachar Harari, VP of Business Development explained: "Having just launched our 'Universal Communication Solution', the announcement of our 'Open Bluetooth Intercom' further cements our commitment to providing motorcyclists with the best solutions to communicate while riding. The new partnership will enable riders to fully enjoy seamless Bluetooth intercom connectivity across the brands and will further foster the penetration of communication solution among rider world-wide."

'Open Bluetooth Intercom' describes various extensions to the 'Bluetooth Handsfree Profile', designed for direct duplex communications between Bluetooth-capable devices - enhancing the interoperability of different partnership brands in the Bluetooth communicator market, meaning that riders no longer have to agree with fellow riding partners on a brand to buy.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1830648/OBI.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1772689/Cardo_Systems_Logo.jpg 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza MIDLAND AND UCLEAR LAUNCH BLUETOOTH INTERCOM LAUNCH BLUETOOTH
Vedi anche
News to go
Catania, trovata morta la bimba scomparsa
News to go
Bonus zanzariere 2022, come funziona
News to go
Ucraina, nuova fossa comune vicino Bucha
News to go
Imu 2022, acconto entro il 16 giugno per 25 milioni di italiani
News to go
Mafia, 24 arresti a Palermo
News to go
Elezioni comunali 2022, chi ha vinto e chi ha perso
News to go
Pnrr, al Mims 119 proposte per aumento efficienza reti idriche
News to go
Made in Italy, Coldiretti: "Export cresce del 20%"
News to go
Croce Rossa ai giovani: "Donate il sangue"
News to go
Caos seggi Palermo, 200 presidenti segnalati
News to go
Elezioni Francia, Macron vince di un soffio su Mélenchon
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: crescono gli occupati nel primo trimestre
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza