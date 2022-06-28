Cerca nel sito
 
comunicato stampa

Carl's Jr. Australia Announces Partnership with UFC

29 giugno 2022 | 01.42
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Carl's Jr. Will Be the Official Burger of UFC in Australia and New Zealand Through the End of 2022

FRANKLIN, Tenn., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc., parent company of Carl's Jr. ®, and UFC, the world's premier mixed martial arts organization, are teaming up for a knockout partnership that brings together two renowned, global brands. 

Known for their bold, craveable burgers, Carl's Jr. is launching a full creative campaign with a mix of local and national media across traditional and digital channels, including social media and print. Later this year, a limited-edition UFC-inspired burger will launch in celebration of this iconic partnership. Customers will also have the chance to enter to win various prizes including access to UFC event hospitality & ticketing, UFC Fight Pass subscriptions, UFC Store Gift Cards, Carl's Jr. swag, and other prizes through December 2022.

"We are thrilled to announce that Carl's Jr. Australia is the "Official Burger of UFC." UFC and Carl's Jr. are two global powerhouses, and we know this partnership will enable both brands to unlock new audiences," said Mike Woida, President of International at CKE Restaurants Holdings. "As we continue to grow our business in Australia, we look forward to getting our delicious burgers into the hands of UFC fans across the region and around the world."

To build excitement leading up to the UFC's first-ever Fight Night in Paris, Carl's Jr. Australia is giving one lucky customer the chance to win an Ultimate Prize Package – a VIP trip to a UFC Event in Las Vegas. More details will be posted via Carl's Jr. Australia and UFC ANZ social channels within the next month, so make sure to stay tuned.

"We're delighted to partner with such an iconic and beloved brand like Carl's Jr. Australia and welcome them as our first Official Quick Service Restaurant partner within the ANZ region," said Nick Smith, Vice President of Global Partnerships, UFC. "Much like UFC, Carl's Jr. recognizes the appetite and growth opportunities within this region, and we could not be more eager to collaborate and engage with new audiences and fans within this category."

With custom co-branded creative, guests will be able to enjoy a taste of the UFC and celebrate the newest star in the octagon!

Follow Carl's Jr. Australia and UFC ANZ on social media for the latest news and promotional offers.Twitter: @CarlsJrAU and @UFCANZInstagram:@CarlsJrAU and @UFCANZFacebook: www.facebook.com/CarlsJrAU

 CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. ("CKE"), a privately held company based in Franklin, Tennessee, in the United States, runs and operates Carl's Jr. and Hardee's, two beloved regional brands, known for one-of-a-kind premium and innovative menu items such as 100 percent Black Angus Thickburgers®, Freshly Baked Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™.  With both a US and international footprint, Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee's Restaurants LLC have nearly 4,000 franchised or company-operated restaurants in 44 US states and over 35 international markets and U.S. overseas territories. For more information about Carl's Jr. Australia visit https://carlsjr.com.au/. For information about CKE, please visit  https://ckefranchise.com/ or its brand sites at www.carlsjr.com and www.hardees.com.

®

UFC® is the world's premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 688 million fans and 198 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world, while broadcasting to nearly 900 million TV households across more than 170 countries. UFC's athlete roster features the world's best MMA athletes representing more than 75 countries. The organization's digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world's leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is owned by global entertainment, sports and content company Endeavor, and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok: @UFC.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1849452/UFC_Carls_Jr_Dual.jpg 

