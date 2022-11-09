Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 09 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 15:05
comunicato stampa

Carl's Jr. Continues European Expansion with New Partnership in Switzerland

09 novembre 2022 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. ("CKE") announced a franchise agreement with Spycher Burger Gang AG to develop Carl's Jr. restaurants in Switzerland. This partnership marks an extension of CKE Restaurants' acceleration of international growth and will bring guests throughout Switzerland our Made Fresh to Order Burgers, Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwiches, and Hand-Scooped Milkshakes.

Plans for the first Swiss Carl's Jr. restaurant are underway with a targeted opening mid-2023. With this agreement, Spycher will open restaurants across Switzerland in key cities including Zurich, Basel, Bern, and Lucerne. This exciting partnership with Spycher will add to Carl's Jr.'s growing European presence which includes restaurants in Spain, France, Denmark, and Turkey.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Spycher Burger Gang AG as we continue our expansion in Europe," said Mike Woida, President of CKE International. "It's always an exciting milestone when we're able to bring our bold, innovative menu from California to a new international destination and introduce our iconic brand to a new global audience. We look forward to Matt and his team bringing Carl's Jr. to life and introducing our delicious burgers to customers throughout Switzerland."

"Bringing Carl's Jr.'s great brand into the Swiss people's hearts and becoming a part of CKE's worldwide family makes me very proud," said Matt A. Spycher, Owner / CEO of Spycher Group AG, the holding company of Spycher Burger Gang AG. "Carl's Jr.'s entry into the Swiss market has great potential, and I am very excited and looking forward to our launch. Thank you to the CKE European and Global teams for their great support."

As we continue to bring quality you can taste to Switzerland and all corners of the globe, Carl's Jr. will continue to offer its impossible-to-ignore, California-inspired food offerings worldwide.

For more franchise information: https://carlsjrfranchising.com/international/

CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. is a privately held company based in Franklin, Tennessee, that operates Carl's Jr. and Hardee's, two beloved regional brands, known for one-of-a-kind premium and innovative menu items such as 100 percent Angus Burgers and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™. With both a U.S. and International footprint, Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee's Restaurants LLC have nearly 4,000 franchised or company-operated restaurants in 44 US states and more than 38 international markets and U.S. overseas territories. For more information about CKE, please visit https://ckefranchise.com/ or its brand sites at www.carlsjr.com and www.hardees.com.

Spycher Group AG is a privately owned company based in Ittigen, Switzerland. The Spycher Group finds innovative ways to exceed customer expectations offering clients an extensive, unique and broad experience: Holding subsidiaries and participations in the construction, food & beverage, real estate development & management, communication and as well as the tourism industry. For more information about Spycher Group AG, please visit www.spychergroup.ch.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1942131/Switzerland_Signing_Ceremony_11_08_2022.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/carls-jr-continues-european-expansion-with-new-partnership-in-switzerland-301672838.html

