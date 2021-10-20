Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 20 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 16:07
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:01 Covid Usa, piano per vaccino a bambini 5-11 anni

15:43 Renzi: "Finché mi chiamano continuerò a girare all'estero"

15:33 Covid oggi Vda, sei contagi e nessun decesso: bollettino 20 ottobre

15:13 Lazio, addestratore Olympia: "Sono di destra, il mio è saluto militare"

15:11 Covid Campania, De Luca contro le 'green pippe': "Se ci distraiamo, a novembre richiudiamo"

14:55 Entra nel vivo la campagna MIELO-Spieghi sui social

14:46 Covid oggi Gb, Sanità lancia allarme ma da governo 'no' a nuove restrizioni

14:12 Green Pass, Ue: Stati possono riconoscere vaccino Sputnik

13:57 Covid oggi Basilicata, 20 contagi: bollettino 20 ottobre

13:55 Green pass lavoro, tamponi in farmacia anche oltre orario e in giorni chiusura

13:50 Covid Brasile, Senato accusa Bolsonaro: "Crimini contro umanità"

13:32 Covid oggi Romania, un morto ogni 5 minuti: un 16enne tra ultimi 423 decessi

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

CARMAT Selects Veeva Vault eTMF to Streamline Clinical Trial Documentation and Processes

20 ottobre 2021 | 13.04
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Veeva MedTech will enable French medical device company to drive efficiency and improve visibility across its clinical trials 

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that CARMAT selected Veeva Vault eTMF to simplify trial master file (TMF) management. By streamlining clinical trial documentation, Vault eTMF will drive efficiency and enable CARMAT with better visibility across its global studies.

"As we expand our clinical program, Veeva Vault eTMF will allow us to manage clinical trial documentation and processes digitally, improving our overall efficiency," said Elisabeth Vacher, clinical affairs manager at CARMAT. "Shifting away from paper-based and manual processes gives us valuable time back and allows our clinical operations team to focus on driving trial results and innovation."

CARMAT, the designer and developer of the world's first total bioprosthetic artificial heart, managed study documents manually, resulting in suboptimal visibility and lengthy TMF reviews. Vault eTMF will enable CARMAT to actively manage all TMF processes and documents on a single cloud platform for transparency into the appropriateness of documentation. This will help CARMAT's teams to focus on patients and innovation that can save lives.

"Veeva MedTech is committed to helping medical device and diagnostics companies modernize their systems and processes to speed the delivery of high-quality products to patients," said Seth Goldenberg, vice president, Veeva MedTech. "CARMAT is one of the most innovative emerging medical device manufacturers in Europe, and we're excited to partner with them to help streamline clinical trial operations."

Vault eTMF is part of Veeva Vault Clinical Operations Suite, enabling companies to seamlessly share information and documents across CTMS, eTMF, study start-up, and payments for better collaboration and increased efficiency throughout the study lifecycle. 

More medical device companies are turning to Veeva MedTech for unified suites of cloud applications, including the Vault ClinicalVault QualityVault RegulatoryVault Medical, and Vault Commercial Content Management suites, to manage content, data, and processes through the total product lifecycle. 

Additional InformationFor more on Veeva MedTech, visit: veeva.com/eu/MedTechConnect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systemsFollow @veeva_eu on Twitter: twitter.com/veeva_eu 

About Veeva SystemsVeeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

Contact:

Deivis Mercado

Veeva Systems

925-226-8821

deivis.mercado@veeva.com

 

Kiran May

Veeva Systems

+44-796-643-2912

kiran.may@veeva.com

 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488285/Veeva_Systems_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Veeva MedTech device apparecchio elettronico drive
Vedi anche
News to go
In Calabria due Comuni zona rossa
News to go
Condannati per mafia percepivano reddito cittadinanza: 109 denunciati
News to go
Manovra, taglio tasse da 8 mld. Interventi su pensioni
News to go
Vaccini Covid, con terza dose più efficaci: lo studio
News to go
Manovra 2022, Coldiretti: "Stop sugar tax salva 5mila posti di lavoro"
News to go
Covid, Draghi: "In Italia campagna vaccini più spedita della media Ue"
Ruby ter, legale Berlusconi: "Salute in cauto miglioramento"
News to go
Switch off, al via transizione verso nuova tv digitale
News to go
Allergie, al ristorante arriva il 'bollino arancione' salva salute
News to go
Covid Italia, dati e contagi: bollettino 19 ottobre
News to go
Voto ai 18enni per il Senato, Mattarella promulga la legge
News to go
No Green Pass, Lamorgese: "Quanto accaduto non dovrà ripetersi"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza