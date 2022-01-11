Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 11 Gennaio 2022
Aggiornato: 05:06
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

08:18 David Sassoli "ha combattuto e lavorato fino all'ultimo"

07:44 Molestie in piazza Duomo a Milano, perquisiti 18 ragazzi

07:37 Nordcorea, nuovo test: lanciato missile balistico

07:31 Morto David Sassoli, da Letta a Franceschini: l'addio dei dem

07:16 David Sassoli, von der Leyen: "Grande europeo e grande italiano"

06:58 David Sassoli, la vita tra giornalismo e politica

05:11 Morto David Sassoli, il presidente del Parlamento europeo aveva 65 anni

00:08 Draghi difende riapertura scuole: "Dad crea disuguaglianze"

22:04 Sondaggi politici, Pd primo partito e Fratelli d'Italia cresce

22:03 Giove, svelati nuovi misteri sui poderosi cicloni

21:51 Udinese ricorre a giudice sportivo su regolarità match con Atalanta

21:28 Quirinale, il silenzio di Draghi: "Su Colle non rispondo, governo avanti bene"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Carrefour expands branded Gift Card partnership with Blackhawk Network across its territories

11 gennaio 2022 | 08.06
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackhawk Network, a global leader in branded payments, today announces its new collaboration with Carrefour Group to manage its branded third-party gift card programme across France, Belgium, Poland, Italy, Spain, Romania, Argentina and Brazil. Carrefour, a global leading grocery retailer, will be expanding its branded gift card distribution across the globe, embracing the expansion of gaming and online shopping.

With this extended partnership, Carrefour will offer gift cards from a range of well-known international and local brands, including popular high street retailers and gaming and entertainment providers.

This expanded collaboration with Blackhawk Network will enable Carrefour Group to provide global efficiency and growth from a unified approach. Carrefour, already one of the leaders in branded gift card category growth with innovations and content expansion, will increase its current cooperation with leading brands.  

Blackhawk Network will be delivering the branded gift card programme for Carrefour as a fully managed service across all eight regions, including supply chain, operations and customer service.

Laurent Baert, Global Director Carrefour Media / CRM & Branded Gift Cards said, "Having worked with Blackhawk Network for over 11 years, we are thrilled to be extending our partnership with the leader in gift card distribution. The best-in-class service from Blackhawk Network will allow us to have a unified physical and digital, gift card programme across our regions. Not only does this enable us to focus on growth, but we will also become a pioneer in innovation and design trends with our brands partners. This collaboration is a step forward in our ambition to constantly address our customer needs with the best services."

Brett Narlinger, Head of Global Commerce at Blackhawk Network said, "This is a significant expansion of one of our core partnerships for Blackhawk Network and we're excited to be working with Carrefour to build on a sensational gift card programme fit for the future. There is no doubt the demand for gift cards is growing. In fact, our latest research revealed that one in four shoppers purchased a physical or digital gift card for themselves in the last year. With our fully managed service, the aim is to drive global revenue, deliver best in class solutions and enhance the retail experience for Carrefour's customers across all of its markets."

About Blackhawk Network Blackhawk Network delivers branded payment solutions through the prepaid products, technologies and network that connect brands and people. We collaborate with our partners to innovate, translating market trends in branded payments to increase reach, loyalty and revenue. We reliably execute security-minded solutions worldwide. Join us as we shape the future of global branded payments.

For more information, please visit www.blackhawknetwork.co.uk.

About the Carrefour Group With a multi-format network of some 13 000 stores in more than 30 countries, the Carrefour Group is one of the world's leading food retailers. Carrefour recorded gross sales of €78,6 billion in 2020. It has more than 320,000 employees who help to make Carrefour the world leader in the food transition for everyone, providing everybody with access to high-quality, affordable food every day, in all locations.

For more information, visit www.carrefour.com, or find us on Twitter (@GroupeCarrefour) and LinkedIn (Carrefour).

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Carrefour expands branded programme across France gift card distribution global leading grocery retailer
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino del 10 gennaio
News to go
Super Green Pass, controlli in tutta Italia
News to go
Scuola in Campania, Tar sospende ordinanza De Luca
Draghi e le 'scuse' in conferenza stampa - Video
Draghi, conferenza stampa: "Gran parte problemi legati a non vaccinati" - Video
Scuola aperta, Draghi: "Priorità del governo" - Video
Draghi e la postilla: "Non risponderò a domande sul Quirinale" - Video
News to go
Usa, incendio in un palazzo di New York: 19 morti
News to go
Covid Campania, stop a ricoveri non urgenti
News to go
Juventus, per Chiesa lesione al legamento crociato anteriore
Omicidio Regeni, legale famiglia: "Ora governo faccia la sua parte" - Video
Covid, Ricciardi: "Italia supererà 300mila contagi" - Video
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza