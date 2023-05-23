Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 23 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 06:37
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:00 Alluvione Emilia Romagna, oggi le prime misure

00:00 Belgorod, regime speciale dopo attacco in Russia

23:18 Empoli-Juve, Allegri: "Penalizzazione incredibile"

23:08 Arabia Saudita, hostess italiana arrestata nega accuse: "Firmato documento in arabo"

22:42 Empoli-Juve 4-1, poker toscano e Allegri affonda

21:37 Juve, sentenza penalizzazione: ricorso possibile

21:17 Papa Francesco alla Cei, battuta sulla salute: "Non è tempo di onoranze funebri"

20:58 Ponte Morandi, Mion: "Nel 2010 sapevo del rischio, non dissi nulla"

20:56 Penalizzazione Juve, la classifica della Serie A

20:40 Roma-Salernitana 2-2, pareggio con rissa finale

20:23 Elezioni Usa 2024, si candida il senatore repubblicano Scott

20:18 Governo convoca sindacati. Cgil: "Ascolteremo ma condizioni per sciopero generale"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

CARRIER-GRADE WI-FI SERVICE DELIVERY IN MINUTES NOW POSSIBLE WITH LAUNCH OF NEW CLOUD WI-FI PLATFORM BY GLOBALREACH TECHNOLOGY

23 maggio 2023 | 06.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Self-Service, Multi-Vendor Solution for Managed Service Providers & Broadband Carriers to Keep Pace with Wi-Fi Demand & Reduce Operating Costs

LONDON, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new cloud-based Wi-Fi platform has launched, making it possible to deliver customised large-scale Wi-Fi portal services in minutes, using any Wi-Fi vendor hardware*. Trusted WiFi by GlobalReach Technology is based on the company's established high-performance technology. It's designed for MSPs and broadband carriers to launch Wi-Fi services quickly for their customers. With a brandable captive portal, choice of authentication methods, anonymised data capture and analytics, hardware support and management, the solution can support thousands of enterprise-grade services from a single dashboard, reducing cost and time-to-market.

Research finds that venues with public Wi-Fi see higher loyalty, dwell time and spend. Trusted WiFi is a repeatable, easy-to-use platform for service providers who want secure, private and compliant connectivity for small independent organisations to large multisite brands like cafes, stores, offices, outdoor spaces and others. It is infrastructure agnostic* and is easy to deploy, to quickly deliver tailored, multilingual user experiences.

Known for delivering large-scale, exceptional connectivity across a massive range of complex operating environments, GlobalReach was founded in 2009, and is certified to comply with British Standards Institute ISO:27001. Its established Wi-Fi management platform can support 5 billion connections each year and the core elements were simplified to create Trusted WiFi. This extends its existing wireless ISP services already used by major broadband carriers, service providers and brands.

"We are already a trusted provider for many partners, supporting them at scale with millions of weekly sessions at over 45,000 venues. Trusted WiFi includes everything needed to design and deliver a robust service, using any Wi-Fi infrastructure, in minutes. All services are viewable and managed from one platform and the service provider owns the analytics," says Sara Lupori, Chief Product Officer.

It will be available through GlobalReach's partners that provide wireless infrastructure services.

Trusted WiFi includes:

Captive Portal

*Initial Hardware Support [1]

Management 

[1] More hardware vendors to be documented.

Contact: Kate Cleevelykate.cleevely@globalreachtech.com+44(0)7754 920043

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/carrier-grade-wi-fi-service-delivery-in-minutes-now-possible-with-launch-of-new-cloud-wi-fi-platform-by-globalreach-technology-301830940.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN07268 en US ICT ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza CARRIER GRADE Wi fi service delivery Keep Pace service providers Wi Fi
Vedi anche
News to go
Milano, due morti via Cogne: ipotesi omicidio-suicidio
News to go
Vino, Irlanda primo Paese con alert sanitario su etichette
News to go
Euro 7, contrari Italia e altri 7 Paesi
News to go
Ucraina, Tajani: "F16? Lavoriamo a decisione comune Ue"
News to go
Napoli, sequestrate 30 tonnellate di fitosanitari contraffatti e pericolosi
Giornata mondiale biodiversità: un milione di specie a rischio a causa dell'uomo
News to go
Zaporizhia, Kiev: "Ripristinata energia centrale"
News to go
Clima ed eventi estremi, l'allarme dell'Omm
News to go
Arabia Saudita, prima donna nello spazio: è "missione storica"
News to go
Elezioni in Grecia, Mitsotakis: "Speranza e unità hanno vinto"
News to go
Alluvione Emilia Romagna, ancora allerta rossa
News to go
Roma, nuovo blitz ambientalisti: carbone vegetale nella Fontana di Trevi
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza