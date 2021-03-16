Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 16 Marzo 2021
Aggiornato: 11:33
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:30 Covid Italia, Rezza: "Dopo Pasqua si comincerà a respirare"

11:26 Immobili: Hera Holding, accanto a banche per portare imprese fuori da crisi

11:20 Moby, Tirrenia e Toremar: viaggi più sicuri con care manager e zainetti sanificatori

11:17 Vaccino Pfizer, von der Leyen: "Consegna accelerata di 10 milioni di dosi"

10:57 Covid Marche, 529 contagi oggi: bollettino 16 marzo

10:53 Covid Toscana, 1.247 contagi oggi: bollettino 16 marzo

10:44 AstraZeneca, Speranza: "Stop vaccino deciso dopo dati Germania"

09:25 Scuola, Bianchi: "Ritorno in presenza e in sicurezza il prima possibile"

09:12 Covid Germania, 5.480 nuovi contagi e 238 morti: bollettino 16 marzo

08:57 AstraZeneca sospeso, Galli: "Stop fa danni, ritardo provoca morti"

08:33 Decreto sostegno 2021, novità per reddito di cittadinanza: ecco quali

06:33 Coppa America, Luna Rossa spalle al muro: New Zealand avanti 6-3

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Carrier Transicold Enters Strategic Agreement with AddVolt

16 marzo 2021 | 11.16
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Collaboration to advance battery-electric development for transport refrigeration

RUEIL-MALMAISON, France, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Transicold will accelerate and advance its electrification capabilities through a new strategic partnership with Portuguese technology company AddVolt. The agreement enables Carrier to broadly utilize AddVolt's proven, engine-agnostic technology to develop innovative sustainable transport refrigeration solutions for customers in Europe. Further, the system is telematics-enabled and compatible with Carrier's new Lynx™ digital platform, which allows customers to use data to make faster decisions to improve the effectiveness, efficiency and sustainability of their supply chains. Carrier Transicold is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions.

Carrier Transicold has entered into a strategic agreement with AddVolt to advance battery-electric development for transport refrigeration

"Through our agreement with AddVolt, we're taking an important step toward the widespread commercial adoption of electric trailer refrigeration systems across Europe, which ultimately helps to create a viable pathway for customers to transition from diesel-powered units to more sustainable solutions," said Victor Calvo, President, Truck Trailer International, Carrier Transicold. "We've continued to pioneer electric technology since developing the first all-electric E-Drive™ system two decades ago and are ready for another step change. We're excited to work with AddVolt to deliver the tested, game-changing technology that our customers want."

AddVolt developed the world's first plug-in electric system for transportation markets, which avoids fuel usage and reduces major emissions, including noise, particulates, nitrogen oxide and carbon dioxide (CO2). Battery-electric technology can improve sustainability with reduced emissions and increase efficiency across the refrigerated transport sector.

Among the differentiators of the AddVolt battery-electric system:

Lynx

In October, Carrier Transicold announced the Vector® eCool™ unit as the world's first fully autonomous, all-electric engineless refrigerated trailer system to enter serial production. The Vector eCool uses cutting-edge energy recovery and AddVolt's power system to convert kinetic energy generated by the trailer into electricity, which is then stored in a battery pack to power the refrigeration unit. This loop creates a fully autonomous system that produces no direct CO2 or particulate emissions.

"We are excited to partner with Carrier Transicold to take our successful technology, add scale and drive continued innovation," said Bruno Azevedo, CEO, AddVolt. "While today our technology is focused on refrigerated transport fleets in Europe, it has the potential to benefit other applications and geographies down the road."

The Vector eCool is offered through Carrier's Healthy, Safe, Sustainable Cold Chain Program to preserve and protect the supply of food, medicine and vaccines. Learn more at corporate.carrier.com/healthycoldchain or visit www.carriertransicold.eu.

About Carrier TransicoldCarrier Transicold helps improve transport and shipping of temperature-controlled cargoes with a complete line of equipment and services for refrigerated transport and cold chain visibility. For more than 50 years, Carrier Transicold has been an industry leader, providing customers around the world with advanced, energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable container refrigeration systems and generator sets, direct-drive and diesel truck units, and trailer refrigeration systems. Carrier Transicold is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, the leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions. For more information, visit carriertransicold.eu. Follow Carrier on Twitter: @SmartColdChain.

Contact:

Julie Cardin

Carrier Transicold Europe

+33 6 20 31 24 80

Julie.cardin@carrier.com

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1456607/Carrier_AddVolt_battery_technology_Vector_eCool_trailer_refrigeration.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
carrier Transicold Enters Strategic Agreement with collaboration collaborazione Transicold Enters Strategic Agreement
Vedi anche
'Speravo de morì prima', serie tv su Totti in onda da venerdì 19 marzo
Vaccino AstraZeneca, Locatelli: "Lo farei fare ai miei cari"
Figliuolo: "Arrivare a 500.000 vaccinazioni al giorno"
Draghi: "Usciremo da emergenza"
Italia's Got Talent, Golden Buzzer di Bastianich alla Bollywood ligure
Nuovo capo della Polizia Giannini depone corona all'Altare della Patria
LOST CHILDREN
Roma, minori sfruttati per borseggi in centro: 64 indagati
Mondo di mezzo, Raggi: "Stiamo ricostruendo Roma"
Mattarella vaccinato allo Spallanzani, per presidente una dose di Moderna
Covid, Mattarella allo Spallanzani per il vaccino
Devastazione e saccheggio in centro a Torino, scattano le misure restrittive
Sanremo 2021, respinti 4 attacchi informatici
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza