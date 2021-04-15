Cerca nel sito
 
Carrier Transicold Launches Lynx Fleet Solution in Europe, Enhancing Digital Capabilities for Transport Refrigeration

15 aprile 2021 | 14.45
LETTURA: 2 minuti

RUEIL-MALMAISON, France, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Transicold today launched the advanced Lynx™ Fleet solution for over-the-road refrigeration transporters in Europe. The Lynx Fleet solution applies advanced IoT, machine learning and analytics technology to connect the cold chain in the cloud, automate key processes and deliver real-time visibility and insights throughout the cargo's journey. The suite of Lynx tools provides Carrier customers with enhanced visibility, increased connectivity and actionable intelligence across their cold chain operations to improve outcomes for temperature-sensitive cargo, including food, medicine and vaccines. Carrier Transicold is part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions.

The Lynx Fleet solution applies advanced IoT, machine learning and analytics technology to connect the cold chain in the cloud, automate key processes and deliver real-time visibility and insights throughout the cargo’s journey.

"The Lynx solution is a uniquely powerful ecosystem to give our customers greater insights into their cold chain operations," said Victor Calvo, President, International Truck & Trailer, Carrier Transicold. "This IoT solution can enhance connectivity across the cold chain and help increase fleet uptime and optimization, which can reduce cargo spoilage risk."

Carrier's Lynx Fleet digital solution can help refrigerated transporters operate more efficiently through technology and differentiation by:

Lynx Fleet will leverage refrigeration equipment telematics and sources of data, along with machine learning, to help customers make faster, data-driven decisions to improve the effectiveness, efficiency and sustainability of their supply chains. Designed with an open application programming interface, data in Lynx Fleet can also be fed into a customer's own transport management system.

The Lynx digital solution is part of Carrier's Healthy, Safe, Sustainable Cold Chain Program to preserve and protect the supply of food, medicine and vaccines. Learn more at Carrier.com/Lynx or follow Carrier Transicold on Twitter @SmartColdChain and on LinkedIn at Carrier Transicold Truck Trailer Refrigeration.

About Carrier Transicold

Carrier Transicold helps improve transport and shipping of temperature-controlled cargoes with a complete line of equipment and services for refrigerated transport and cold chain visibility. For more than 50 years, Carrier Transicold has been an industry leader, providing customers around the world with advanced, energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable container refrigeration systems and generator sets, direct-drive and diesel truck units, and trailer refrigeration systems. Carrier Transicold is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, the leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions. For more information, visit carriertransicold.eu. Follow Carrier on Twitter: @SmartColdChain.

Contact: Julie CardinCarrier Transicold Europe+33 6 20 31 24 80Julie.cardin@carrier.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488045/Carrier_Transicold_Lynx_Fleet.jpg

in Evidenza