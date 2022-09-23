Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 23 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 17:48
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:06 Elezioni 2022, piazza SS. Apostoli gremita per Conte: "Ci salverà"

18:05 Cremona, vigilante la scopre a rubare: "Sesso con me o ti denuncio"

18:01 Mobbing negli ospedali, storie di medici vessati: il trend cresce

17:52 Covid oggi Lombardia, 3.661 casi e 14 morti. A Milano città 341 nuovi casi

17:42 Ucraina, Michel: "Russia fa paura e ricatta"

17:35 Al Salone Nautico di Genova protagoniste le start up innovative

17:24 Covid oggi Italia, 21.085 contagi e 49 morti: bollettino 23 settembre

17:08 Elezioni 2022, Meloni: "Vinciamo e salta il sistema di potere del Pd"

16:57 Elezioni, Skin contro Meloni: "Italia verso fascismo e razzismo"

16:54 Alluvione Marche, ritrovato il corpo del bimbo disperso

16:52 Varese, uccide la madre di 89 anni e poi tenta di suicidarsi

16:48 Banche, in tre anni attesi 82 mld di nuovi crediti deteriorati

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Caseware Expands Global Footprint with the Acquisition of its Strategic Partner and Software Distributor Audicon

23 settembre 2022 | 14.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Leading auditing and analytics company Audicon of Germany joins Caseware to bring the next generation of innovation and technology to customers worldwide

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caseware, the global SaaS leader for accounting, analytics and audit, announced today that it has acquired Audicon GmbH (along with Audicon Technologies GmbH and Audicon S.R.L, collectively "Audicon"), a leading provider of software solutions and services related to audit, risk and compliance. With more than 25 years of service and more than 140 employees, Audicon has offices  in Düsseldorf and Stuttgart, Germany, and Cluj, Romania.

"Our acquisition of Audicon continues our journey to establish Caseware as the industry's performance leader in accounting software and global partner of choice," says Caseware CEO David Osborne. "We're continuously looking to strengthen our solutions offered to our customers and with the addition of Audicon, Caseware can provide expanded opportunities within the German-speaking market as well as gain an increased presence within Europe and other international markets. The combination of Audicon's deep methodical and technical expertise with Caseware's legacy of trust and track record of innovation is a win-win for all stakeholders."

More than 90 of the top-selling German companies rely on Audicon's solutions. In the field of municipal audits, Audicon has been supporting auditors and treasurers in the audit of duplicate annual financial statements for more than 12 years. Additionally, the users of Audicon software solutions include more than 45,000 customs and tax auditors.

"We're excited to formally join the Caseware family after being a trusted partner for more than two decades," says Audicon Managing Director Jörg Fuhrmann. "Our shared values of innovation, customer excellence, trust and collaboration make this an ideal partnership. Together, we will lead this transformative next chapter of accounting and auditing software."

Audicon Managing Director Michael Schleupen adds: "For more than 30 years, Caseware has shown that having the right platform, tools and support backed by strong partners and innovation is the framework for success. We are looking forward to collaborating more closely as part of Caseware on new cloud-based solutions including analytics and other applications."

"Our customers trust in our competent advice, efficient solutions and innovative software," says Audicon Managing Director Axel Zimmerman. "Caseware is the perfect partner to take our business to the next era of opportunity that allows us to innovate further and develop the best possible products and optimal services our clients need."

Audicon is Caseware's fourth acquisition in Europe of a former distribution partner, with prior acquisitions including Auditware (UK), FSR - Danske Revisorer (Denmark), and Caseware Netherlands B.V. (The Netherlands).

Caseware is the leading global provider of desktop and cloud-enabled solutions for audit, assurance, financial reporting and data analytics for Accounting firms, Corporations, and Government regulators.  With efficiency, quality and value in mind, CaseWare equips over 500,000 users, in 130 countries and in 16 languages with innovative solutions.

Audicon is a leading provider of software solutions and services related to audit, risk and compliance. They have been a Caseware distributor for more than 25 years. Audicon maintains locations in Düsseldorf, Stuttgart (Germany) and Cluj (Romania) and has a well-developed, worldwide sales and cooperation partner network.

Media information: Tina Zappulla, Director of Brand Marketing, tina.zappulla@caseware.com 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1905723/CaseWare_International_Inc__Caseware_Expands_Global_Footprint_wi.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/caseware-expands-global-footprint-with-the-acquisition-of-its-strategic-partner-and-software-distributor-audicon-301631998.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza Leading auditing analytics company Audicon of Germany auditing generation
Vedi anche
News to go
Nations League, stasera Azzurri in campo contro l'Inghilterra
News to go
Latina, Gdf sequestra piantagione di cannabis: un arrestato
News to go
Kirill ai russi: "Se morirete per il vostro Paese, sarete con Dio"
News to go
Saman Abbas, la confessione del padre
News to go
Migranti, si aggrava bilancio naufragio Siria
News to go
Elezioni regionali Sicilia, la guida al voto del 25 settembre
News to go
Ucraina, urne aperte per referendum pro Russia
Elezioni 2022, von der Leyen: "Se Italia verso direzione difficile abbiamo strumenti"
News to go
Coldiretti, allarme rosso per i vivai
Giorgia Meloni, Pino Insegno e la citazione dal ‘Signore degli Anelli’ - Video
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news
News to go
Sos anidride carbonica, dopo acqua frizzante si ferma anche produzione birra
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza