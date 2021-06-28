CaseWare® International Announces David Osborne as Chief Executive Officer and Mike Sabbatis as Chair to Drive the Next Phase of Growth

TORONTO, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CaseWare International, the global leader of cloud-enabled audit, financial reporting and data analytics solutions announced today the company's Board of Directors has appointed experienced software leader David Osborne as the Chief Executive Officer and industry veteran Mike Sabbatis as Chair.

David brings over 25 years' experience to this role having served in senior leadership positions in global sales, operations, business strategy and transformation, corporate development and M&A. Most recently, he was the CEO of Virgin Pulse, the world's largest digital health and wellbeing SaaS provider, where he more than tripled revenue over four years via doubling organic growth and successfully integrating ten businesses.

"David has extensive experience and a proven record in leading software companies' product expansion and go-to-market strategies while delivering customer-focused solutions to bring value to customers and driving a strong workplace culture among employees," said Mike Sabbatis, Board Chairman.

"I am both excited and honored to lead our organization into its next stage of growth and digital transformation in the accounting and audit industry," said David Osborne, Chief Executive Officer. "CaseWare has a 32-year history in delivering innovative solutions to solve the complex needs of our audit and accounting customers."

Additionally, Mike Sabbatis who over the past months has been serving as a senior advisor to the business has been appointed Chair of the Board. In his role, Mike will guide the strategic direction of the board aligning CaseWare's business and shareholder initiatives.

Mike brings 40 years of leadership in the audit, accounting and tax software industry. Most recently, he was the CEO of XCM Solutions where he led the high-growth SaaS workflow automation company culminating in the sale to Wolters Kluwer. Mike has also held positions as the CRO of RealPage, CEO of Wolters Kluwer North America, and several board positions in the document management, operational risk, and internal audit space.

About CaseWare International

CaseWare International Inc. is the leading global provider of cloud-enabled audit, financial reporting and data analytics solutions for Accounting firms, Corporations, and Government regulators world-wide. With efficiency, quality and value in mind, CaseWare provides innovative solutions to over 500,000 users, in 130 countries and in 16 languages.

