Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 25 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 03:01
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:01 Alluvione Emilia Romagna, oggi Meloni con von der Leyen sorvola zone colpite

22:54 Tina Turner, Eros Ramazzotti e il duetto 'Cose della vita' - Video

21:47 Ucraina, Putin nel mirino: "E' il primo obiettivo"

21:10 Finale Coppa Italia, Fiorentina-Inter 1-2: trionfo nerazzurro

21:05 Addio a Tina Turner, aveva 83 anni

21:04 Formia, tenta di uccidere anziani genitori a coltellate: arrestato

20:54 Ponte sullo Stretto di Messina, Berlusconi: "Da oggi è legge e domani sarà realtà"

20:08 Pillola anticoncezionale gratis, Cda Aifa: "No elementi per deliberare"

19:49 Roma, intitolati viale e scuola a Piersanti Mattarella

19:28 Ponte Messina, come sola opera di attraversamento costerà circa 4,5 mld/scheda

19:19 Gsk Italia: "Sostegno a genitorialità condivisa e assistenza familiare"

19:18 Spettro default Usa affonda le borse europee, Milano la peggiore

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Casio to Release Digital Watch Collaboration featuring Netflix Series, Stranger Things

25 maggio 2023 | 03.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Colourful Pop Design Reminiscent of the 1980s

TOKYO, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of the A120WEST, a collaboration model inspired by the Netflix megahit, Stranger Things.

 

Stranger Things is a Netflix mystery adventure series set in 1980s small-town America. In 1983, a young boy vanishes into thin air from a sleepy American midwest town. As friends, family, and local police search for answers, they are drawn into an extraordinary mystery involving top secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces, and one very strange little girl. A love letter to the 80s classics that captivated a generation. 

The new watch design was inspired by Stranger Things, a show with plenty of references to 1980s culture. Based on the A120, a watch inspired by digital watches Casio released in the 1980s, the design pays homage to the 'Upside Down', an alternate dimension that exists in parallel to the human world.

The watch face depicts the world of the Stranger Things characters, with pop, colorful front buttons reminiscent of the 1980s with a Demogorgon appearing at the center, as he appears in the human world. When the LED light button is pressed, the show name is revealed printed upside down, implying the presence of another world on the other side. The back of the case and translucent band are designed with eerie tentacles stretching out from the underworld, evoking the connection between the two worlds.

The special packaging is illustrated with images of the show's cast of young characters.

Seasons 1-4 of Stranger Things are now streaming globally on Netflix.

STRANGER THINGS ™/© Netflix. Used with permission.

Website:https://www.casio.com/intl/watches/casio/standard/vintage/strangerthings/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2083979/casio_strangerthings_003.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2083978/A120WEST_7A_01__1.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/casio-to-release-digital-watch-collaboration-featuring-netflix-series-stranger-things-301833348.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN08520 en US Altro Moda ICT Arredamento_E_Design Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Economia_E_Finanza collaboration featuring Netflix Series featuring Casio Reminiscent
Vedi anche
News to go
Ancona, sequestrati 179 kg di hashish: arrestato 63enne
News to go
Italia-Angola, Mattarella riceve il presidente Lourenço: "Comune volontà di pace"
News to go
Ita, al traguardo accordo con Lufthansa: annuncio atteso a ore
News to go
Alluvione Emilia Romagna, giornata lutto nazionale
News to go
Ucraina, Kiev smentisce di aver perso Bakhmut
News to go
Pnrr, Fitto: "Subito elenco investimenti"
News to go
Influenza aviaria, Brasile dichiara emergenza sanitaria
News to go
Usa a rischio default, nessun accordo Biden-McCarthy
News to go
Antimafia, Colosimo eletta presidente Commissione
News to go
E' morta la giornalista Maria Giovanna Maglie
News to go
Alluvione Emilia Romagna, approvato il decreto maltempo
News to go
Bonus cultura, ecco come cambia
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza