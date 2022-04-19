Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 19 Aprile 2022
Aggiornato: 11:33
comunicato stampa

Casio to Release EDIFICE Collaboration Model with TOM'S, Inspired by Luxury Sports Cars

19 aprile 2022 | 03.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TOKYO, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of the latest addition to the EDIFICE line based on the brand concept of "Speed and Intelligence." TOM'S Limited Edition EQB-1100TMS is a collaboration model designed with TOM'S to evoke the luxury sports cars that are the team's specialty.

TOM'S is a top Japanese racing team competing in the most prestigious races in Japan, with a number of SUPER GT and SUPER FORMULA championships under its belt. The company also brings the technologies it cultivates for racing to its aftermarket parts and custom cars. With the TOM'S team needing watches that would allow members to share precise timing during races, Casio has been a sponsor since 2013 through EDIFICE, its line of timepieces inspired by a motorsports worldview.

The third collaboration between TOM'S and Casio, the EQB-1100TMS is a high-performance timepiece featuring a slim case at just 8.9mm and a design inspired by TOM'S luxury sports cars. The watch features a dial made of the carbon fiber so prevalent in motorsports and is accented with the TOM'S logo, second hand, and indicator hand in gold color for a look of rich luxury. Color gradation around the perimeters of the sapphire crystal and the inset dial at the 6 o'clock position recreates the changing color of a sports car's titanium tail pipe when the exhaust heat causes the titanium to turn bluish. Every detail was created under TOM'S supervision, including the octagonal bezel finished with black ion plating and the gray ion-plated case and band, for a chic timepiece as impressive as the company's luxury sports cars.

The EQB-1100TMS is also equipped with Mobile Link functions that pair via Bluetooth® to a smartphone. When used with the dedicated EDIFICE Connected app, the watch automatically adjusts the time and enables the wearer to use their smartphone to easily select any of approximately 300 cities for world time and display the time in two cities. The Tough Solar charging system converts light to power the watch for practicality and convenience.

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1797749/EQB_1100TMS.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1797751/EQB_1100TMS_1.jpg

Logo -  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1797750/TOM_S_hand_indicator_hand_gold_color.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
in Evidenza