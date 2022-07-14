Casio to Release EDIFICE with Case Design Featuring Race Car Suspension Motif

Case Constructed with Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Resin

TOKYO, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of the latest addition to the EDIFICE line of timepieces based on the brand concept of "Speed and Intelligence." The three new SOSPENSIONE ECB-2000 watches feature a case design inspired by the suspension of a formula race car.

The SOSPENSIONE ECB-2000 is a high-performance chronograph that expresses a motorsports worldview with a unique case design modeled on a formula race car suspension. With a motif inspired by the double wishbone suspension used in formula race cars with pairs of upper and lower forked arms, the lugs that connect the bands to the case are configured in a four-arm arrangement. For the first time in an EDIFICE watch, the case is made with lightweight, highly durable carbon fiber-reinforced resin.

The new watch is available in three versions. The ECB-2000PB employs a soft urethane band for an extremely comfortable fit on the wrist, while the ECB-2000D and ECB-2000DC feature a sophisticated textural appeal with stainless-steel bands. The ECB-2000 embodies a motorsports worldview with a design that evokes the sharp image of a formula race car.

The ECB-2000 uses the Tough Solar charging system, which converts light from fluorescent lamps and other sources to power the watch, as well as Mobile Link functions usable by pairing via Bluetooth® with a smartphone. When used with the dedicated CASIO WATCHES app, the watch automatically adjusts the time. The app also enables configuration of world time with the smartphone as well as transfer and display of stopwatch data measured on the watch, all of which are features that provide support for racing activities.

Model Bezel Color Bezel Material ECB-2000PB Black Carbon/Stainless Steel ECB-2000D Silver Stainless Steel ECB-2000DC Gray Stainless Steel

The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Casio Computer Co., Ltd. is under license.

