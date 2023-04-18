Casio to Release G-SHOCK Featuring Band Imprinted with the Model Names of Past Milestone G-SHOCK Watches

G-SHOCK 40th Anniversary REMASTER BLACK Models

TOKYO, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of the newest additions to its line of shock-resistant G-SHOCK watches designed to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the G-SHOCK brand. The four REMASTER BLACK watches feature a band imprinted with the model names of past milestone G-SHOCK models, whose innovations have forged the evolution in the unending pursuit of toughness.

These 40th anniversary shock-resistant REMASTER BLACK timepieces feature a band imprinted with the names and launch years of past G-SHOCK milestone models. From more than 4,200 models launched over the past 40 years, Casio has chosen 49 G-SHOCK models to represent the innovative advancements in structure, function, materials, and design the brand has delivered over time. These model names are imprinted on the REMASTER BLACK band with a hot-stamping process that impresses the lettering into the band, for a textural, indented effect. The overall design is in G-SHOCK brand black accented with gold-colored stainless steel band loop.

These latest timepieces are based on four perennially popular models: the DW-5600, which inherited the original iconic G-SHOCK shape; the DW-6600, the first G-SHOCK equipped with backlight; the analog-digital combination GA-110; and the GA-2100, with its unique octagonal bezel. The new DWE-5657RE, designed based on the DW-5600, comes with an interchangeable round DW-5700 bezel to deliver the fun of two different looks in one timepiece.

In addition to the anniversary logo engraved on the case back, a star is engraved on the button on the lower left side of the case for three of the models, and on the watch glass at the 40 minute mark for the GA-114RE. On both the DWE-5657RE and the DW-6640RE, the anniversary logo appears when the backlight is lit.

The bezel and band are made with bio-based resins for less environmental impact. The special packaging for these models is made with recycled paper to help promote a circular economy.

