Mercoledì 01 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 07:39
comunicato stampa

CASIO to Release Lightweight G-SHOCK Delivering Support for Multiple Sports

28 febbraio 2023
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Equipped with Polar™ Algorithms for Training Analysis

TOKYO, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of a new addition to the sports-driven G-SQUAD line in the G-SHOCK family of shock-resistant watches. The GBD-H2000 delivers support for multiple sports and boasts a lighter weight to ensure an even more comfortable fit. The new watch will be available in four models.

The shock-resistant GBD-H2000 is equipped with GPS functionality and six sensors to provide support for a wide range of sports activities, yet is 38% lighter than the previous model, the GBD-H1000. Casio achieved the lighter weight design by creating a more compact case with a built-in GPS antenna and carbon fiber-reinforced case back. The result is an even more comfortable fit on the wrist. The new watch is equipped with GPS functionality and an optical sensor to measure heart rate, as well as a compass, altitude/air pressure sensor, thermo sensor, accelerometer, and gyroscope. These high-end technologies enable measurement of distance, speed, pace, and more to support activities from running and biking to swimming.

Training analysis functions are included along with these activity measurements. Algorithms developed by Polar Electro Oy, a pioneer in the industry which has spent nearly 50 years perfecting the art of personalized guidance in fitness, sport and health, are used to measure the burden on the heart and lungs, analyze ratios of energy used separately for carbohydrates, proteins, and fats, and perform sleep tracking. Pairing the watch with the dedicated CASIO WATCHES app allows users to review training data from the watch in greater detail, accessing activity logs, advice on improving sleep and more. Solar-assisted charging is also included to improve ease of use, offering time display powered by solar charging* even when the battery runs low.

The case, bezel, and band are made with biomass plastics, an eco-friendly material produced using raw materials from castor seeds and corn.

*Polar™ is a registered trademark of Polar Electro Oy.

More information: https://www.casio.com/intl/news/2023/0228-gbd-h2000/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2009368/GBD_H2000.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2009369/GBD_H20001A_GBD_H2000_1A9_GBD_H2000_1B_GBD_H2000_2.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/casio-to-release-lightweight-g-shock-delivering-support-for-multiple-sports-301756650.html

