Lunedì 03 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 13:52
comunicato stampa

Casio to Release Metal Shock-Resistant Diver's Watch in Vibrant Yellow

20 giugno 2023
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Double-Anniversary Design Commemorates Both G-SHOCK and FROGMAN Anniversaries With Interchangeable Metal Band

TOKYO, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of a special watch available worldwide in a limited edition of only 700 pieces, commemorating the G-SHOCK 40th anniversary and the FROGMAN 30th anniversary. The MRG-BF1000E is a metal shock-resistance diver's watch featuring vivid yellow.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Casio G-SHOCK brand. The FROGMAN line of shock-resistant diver's watches, popular for its unique asymmetrical form, also celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. Casio is marking these anniversaries with new models. This spring and summer, Casio released the MRG-BF1000R, a timepiece that clads the unique FROGMAN form in titanium, as part of the MR-G line, the flagship line of the G-SHOCK brand.

The MRG-BF1000E builds on the MRG-BF1000R, bringing in a vivid yellow reminiscent of the first-ever FROGMAN color design, for a metal shock-resistant diver's watch befitting this special double anniversary.

In addition to the vivid yellow used for the band and index marks, the crown, buttons, and screws are treated with gold ion-plating and the part of case back is finished with gold vapor deposition. An interchangeable metal band is included in the package. Painstaking processes of treating each link of the band with an abrasion-resistant deep-layer hardening process and diamond-like carbon (DLC) coating prior to assembly give the band a high-quality, intricate makeup. Packaged in a special box with G-SHOCK 40th and FROGMAN 30th badges, this timepiece is more than just a watch — users can enjoy displaying this limited edition watch as part of their collection of G-SHOCK favorites.

Same as the base model, the hour and minute hands overlap to form a single hand in dive mode, making it easy to see how much dive time has elapsed. The watch's three dual-coil motors make it easy for users to switch quickly from current time display to dive time display, making this a truly practical diver's watch.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2103797/MRG_BF1000E_wide__1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2103799/MRG_BF1000E_1A9_N_L.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/casio-to-release-metal-shock-resistant-divers-watch-in-vibrant-yellow-301853844.html

