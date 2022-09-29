Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 29 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 11:05
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:05 Energia, quella da fusione imita le stelle

11:05 Smart working, Inapp: per 66% datori lavoro incrementa produttività e fa risparmiare

10:56 Uragano Ian colpisce la Florida, milioni di persone senza elettricità

10:55 Governo, Meloni: "Continuo a leggere ricostruzioni irreali"

10:38 Lega, Maroni: "Per la segreteria penso a Zaia"

10:35 Covid Italia, su i contagi in 7 giorni: +34%

09:41 Ucraina, "russi in fuga più numerosi di quelli al fronte"

09:32 Benzina e diesel, prezzi oggi ancora in discesa

09:17 Siracusa, 14enne travolto e ucciso da auto pirata

09:14 Uragano Ian in Florida, giornalista (quasi) vola via - Video

09:10 Napoli, prof ucciso a scuola a Melito: fermato collaboratore scolastico

09:08 Governo, Lega smentisce retroscena: "False frasi attribuite a Salvini"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Casio to Release Mid-Size G-SHOCK

29 settembre 2022 | 03.00
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Featuring Luxe Metal Bezel and Dimensional Dial

TOKYO, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of the latest addition to its G-SHOCK line of shock-resistant watches. The GM-S110 is a digital-analog combination timepiece with a mid-size design featuring a luxe metal bezel and a dimensional dial. The new watch will be available in four models.

With their toughness-oriented design, G-SHOCK watches have long been popular, especially with a broad range of male users. Now, to serve an even more diverse fan base, Casio has added a focus on expanding its lineup of watches for women and developing more compact models that anyone can wear.

The new GM-S110 is designed to nicely fit slimmer wrists, with a more compact and comfortable 42-mm case diameter and slimmer 13-mm profile, which still delivers all the shock resistance you expect in a G-SHOCK. The watch features a dimensional dial with a design based on the popular GMA-S110, which has received high marks from users across the gender spectrum.

The intricately shaped bezel has separate hairline and mirror finishes applied to individual surfaces to enhance the texture of the metal. The dial, which is composed of a complex arrangement of 3D parts, also features a metallic finish applied to multiple components to nicely complement the metal bezel.

The new watch is available in four models. The GM-S110-1A features a stylish silver color that showcases the original texture of the metal. The GM-S110PG-1A gets an exquisite touch of color with pink gold IP. The GM-S110B-8A has a chic look thanks to gray IP. The GM-S110LB-2A employs newly developed light blue IP. The sophisticated cool of these color options makes any one of the new GM-S110 watches a superb complement to any fashion or style.

More information: https://www.casio.com/intl/news/2022/0929-gm-s110/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1908367/image_1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1908368/image_2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/casio-to-release-mid-size-g-shock-301634362.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Casio to Release Casio featuring Luxe metal featuring
Vedi anche
News to go
Caro bollette, per la luce rischio aumento del 60%
News to go
Cristoforetti comandante della Iss
News to go
Mo, operazione esercito Israele a Jenin: 4 palestinesi uccisi
News to go
Ucraina, Usa ai connazionali: "Lasciate subito la Russia"
News to go
Terremoto, Pirozzi: "Io assolto, si chiude pagina mia vita"
News to go
Uragano Ian minaccia la Florida, milioni di persone evacuate
News to go
Gas, Italia oggi raggiunge 90% degli stoccaggi
News to go
Pedopornografia, smantellata rete che vendeva materiale in chat
News to go
Nord Stream, premier danese: "Atto deliberato, non incidente"
News to go
Bonus 200 euro, le regole per gli avvocati
News to go
Addio a Bruno Bolchi
News to go
Ucraina e referendum annessione territori a Russia, news
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza