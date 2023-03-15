Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 15 Marzo 2023
comunicato stampa

Casio to Release MR-G Featuring Asymmetric Design

15 marzo 2023 | 02.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

New FROGMAN Diver's Watch with ISO 200m Water Resistance:Multiple-Component Structure Delivers Sophisticated Texture and Shock Resistance

TOKYO, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of a new addition to the MR-G series, the flagship line of the G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches. The new MRG-BF1000R adopts the distinctive asymmetric form of the FROGMAN line of diver's watches.

With ISO 200-meter water resistance, FROGMAN shock-resistant diver's watches employ an asymmetric design with the case shifted slightly leftward to ensure unrestricted wrist movement underwater, a popular feature that has made the FROGMAN one of the G-SHOCK brand's signature lines.

The new MRG-BF1000R delivers the asymmetric design of FROGMAN diver's watches in metal form. In order to recreate the originally resin-molded form in metal, the structure is divided into multiple components with individual polishing processes applied prior to assembly to bring out stunningly attractive textures in them down to the finest details. The case is made up of 76* components, including the O-ring waterproof sealing, buffers and other tiny parts.* Number of components current as of March 15

Also, to strengthen the shock-resistant structure, fluoro rubber buffers are incorporated into exterior components around the case, helping to absorb shocks as well as to protect the crystal. The case back employs a screw-lock construction press-fit with sapphire crystal to ensure a highly airtight structure while boosting radio wave reception sensitivity.

The watch also delivers practical functionality with hour and minute hands rotating together as one in dive mode to provide intuitive, easy-to-read display of time spent underwater. Three dual-coil motors enable swift operation of the hands for quickly switching between display of current time and elapsed dive time. Pairing with the dedicated CASIO WATCHES smartphone app also allows users to review records of their diving activities, including dive times and locations, and to easily access tide graphs for approximately 3,300 spots around the world.

 

More information: https://www.casio.com/intl/news/2023/0315-mrg-bf1000r/ 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2030494/MRG_BF1000R.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2030495/76_component_case_construction.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2030496/MRG_BF1000R_1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/casio-to-release-mr-g-featuring-asymmetric-design-301769950.html

in Evidenza