Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 04 Novembre 2021
Aggiornato: 02:29
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:17 Vaccino Johnson & Johnson, quanto dura. Richiamo mRna: circolare

23:48 No green pass, sospesa infermiera Novara: non è vaccinata

23:42 Concorrenza, servizi telefonia e Rc auto: bozza ddl

23:25 Pippo Franco, il figlio: "Mio padre è vaccinato"

22:52 Sheriff-Inter 1-3, nerazzurri più vicini a ottavi Champions

22:40 Covid alla Scala, un positivo in orchestra: saltano due concerti Barenboim

21:24 De Benedetti: "Berlusconi al Quirinale? Restituisco passaporto"

21:08 Covid, Magrini (Aifa): "Ipotizzabile che saremo rivaccinati"

20:55 Roma, per Giunta Gualtieri 6 donne e 6 uomini: i neo assessori

20:42 Milan-Porto 1-1, primo punto rossonero ma ottavi Champions lontani

20:18 Giochi, Logico: "Tar Lazio accoglie ricorso contro provvedimento su scadenza concessioni"

20:05 Mobilità, Wave: "Siamo entrati nell'era della sostenibilità"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Casio to Release MT-G Watch with Multilayer, Multicolor Carbon Bezel

04 novembre 2021 | 02.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

TOKYO, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the latest addition to the G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches. The new MTG-B2000XMG, which boasts a multicolor carbon bezel made by laminating carbon with colored glass fiber, is part of the MT-G line of watches, all of which feature a construction that makes the most of the properties of both metal and resin.

The bezel for the MTG-B2000XMG is manufactured using a new process for randomly laminating carbon and colored glass fibers, from which the bezel is hewn. This process yields a multicolor bezel with a multilayered pattern, expressing the beautiful mystical coloration of Rainbow Mountain, which shows strata of different colors created by the oxidation of minerals built up over time from volcanic activity and tectonic movement. No two watches look exactly the same, each one revealing a completely unique multilayered pattern where the bezel is hewn. Colorful ion plating (IP) adorns the watch's componentry, from the rainbow IP on the inner edge of the bezel, to the rose gold IP of the buckle and band loop, to the light blue and purple IP of the front screws, buttons, and crown. The multicolor face design complements the hues of the bezel.

The watch keeps accurate time anywhere in the world by receiving radio wave time-calibration signals. Smartphone Link functionality also ensures that the watch automatically stays up to date with time zone and daylight savings time (DST) changes by pairing with a dedicated app on a smartphone. Other features include solar charging and a high-brightness LED to ensure optimum convenience.

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1670070/MTG_B2000XMG.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1670071/MTG_B2000XMG_1A_JR.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1670069/MTG_B2000XMG_1A_parts_multicolor.jpg 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN52252 en US Moda Arredamento_E_Design Altro Casio Computer Co. Ltd. announced today multicolor Carbon Bezel Casio multicolore
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid Italia, 5.188 contagi e 63 morti: dati 3 novembre
News to go
Vaccino Johnson & Johnson, via libera Aifa a seconda dose mRna
News to go
Più della metà degli italiani ha difficoltà ad arrivare a fine mese, l'indagine
News to go
Obbligo vaccinale, le parole del sottosegretario Costa
News to go
Catanzaro, 4 arresti per manutenzione viadotto 'Bisantis'
News to go
Farmaci e cosmetici illegali, sequestri all'aeroporto di Bologna
News to go
Covid, in Usa ok a vaccino Pfizer per bambini da 5 a 11 anni
News to go
Reddito cittadinanza, maxi blitz al Sud: scoperte 5mila irregolarità
News to go
Covid Lazio, il bollettino con i numeri della Regione
News to go
Farina, pasta e pane: costi in rialzo da marzo
News to go
Covid e liste d'attesa rinviate, l'indagine sui ritardi
Paragone si imbavaglia a Cartabianca - Video
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza