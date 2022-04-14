Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 14 Aprile 2022
Aggiornato: 13:02
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:09 Germania, estremisti no vax volevano rapire ministro Sanità

13:37 Twitter, Elon Musk presenta offerta per acquistare il social

13:34 live Covid oggi Italia, bollettino Protezione Civile e contagi regioni 14 aprile

13:32 Covid oggi Toscana, 4.122 contagi e 11 morti: bollettino 14 aprile

13:27 Gb, Johnson: "Richiedenti asilo arrivati illegalmente saranno trasferiti in Ruanda"

13:12 Ucraina, Rocca (Cri): "Operazione molto complicata da punto vista sicurezza"

13:00 Governo, Conte: "Andare al voto non è in orizzonte M5S"

12:51 Ucraina-Russia, Peskov: "Putin non ha mai rifiutato incontro con Zelensky"

12:34 Ucraina-Russia, Turchia: "Negoziamo per incontro Putin-Zelensky"

12:28 Prezzo prodotti, occhio al peso reale: ecco cosa fare

12:23 Ucraina-Russia, intelligence Gb: "Ecco i prossimi obiettivi di Putin"

12:22 "Colombe pasquali più leggere", Unione consumatori segnala ad Antitrust

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Casio to Release Octagonal G-SHOCK with Advanced Functionality

14 aprile 2022 | 03.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Iconic 2100 Line with Bluetooth® Connectivity and Solar Charging System

TOKYO, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the latest addition to the G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches. The five new GA-B2100 watches are the first in the iconic octagonal 2100 line to be equipped with Smartphone Link connectivity via Bluetooth® and solar charging capabilities.

Released in 2019, the base-model GA-2100 was a contemporary interpretation of the very first G-SHOCK, the DW-5000C. Its simple, stylish design proved popular around the world, especially among younger consumers.

With Bluetooth® connectivity and a solar charging system, the new GA-B2100 shock-resistant watches add a whole new level of convenience. Smartphone pairing* via Bluetooth® delivers accurate timekeeping. The Tough Solar charging system effectively converts light from fluorescent lamps and other sources to power the watch, eliminating the need to regularly replace the battery.

* Requires downloading the dedicated CASIO WATCHES app.

In addition, these watches feature a slim module with optimized component layout to retain the compact watch face for which the 2100 line is known, yet still deliver enhanced functionality. Combining this with the Carbon Core Guard structure, which protects the module with a carbon fiber-reinforced resin case, provides both shock resistance and a compact case that is still the same length and width as the GA-2100.

For these additions, Casio returns to the classic colors first used in the G-SHOCK 5600 line with reproductions of the yellow, green and blue of the DW-5600C-9BV (released in 1987, EOL), DW-5600B-3V (released in 1987, EOL), and DW-5600B-2V (released in 1987, EOL). There are also two black options — a black and gray model in the same color scheme as the DW-5600C-1V (released in 1987, EOL) from the original 5600 series, as well as an all-black model.

Model

Color

GA-B2100-1A

Black × Gray

GA-B2100-1A1

Black × Black

GA-B2100-2A

Blue

GA-B2100-3A

Green

GA-B2100C-9A

Yellow

 

The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Casio Computer Co., Ltd. is under license.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1781514/GA_B2100.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1781515/GA_B2100_1A_GA_B2100_1A1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1781516/GA_B2100_2A_GA_B2100_3A_GA_B2100C_9A.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Solar Charging system Casio Octagonal G SHOCK Iconic 2100 line
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid, "flop quarta dose a immunocompromessi": report Gimbe
News to go
Covid e vacanze Pasqua, Green pass e mascherine: cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Multe Pos, quando scatteranno e come funzioneranno sanzioni
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, ultime news
News to go
Regno Unito, inflazione ai massimi da 30 anni
News to go
Mafia, maxi confisca a Palermo
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, dati e contagi: bollettino 13 aprile
News to go
Treviso, sequestrati 82mila litri gasolio di contrabbando e 7 denunce
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, appello Vescovi europei per 'cessate il fuoco' pasquale
News to go
Pnrr, Ue versa prima rata da 21 miliardi all'Italia
News to go
Fisco, delegazione centrodestra da Draghi a Palazzo Chigi
News to go
Obbligo vaccino Covid, in arrivo multe per over 50 no vax
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza