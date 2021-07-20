Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 20 Luglio 2021
Casio to Release PAC-MAN Collaboration Model with Fun, Retro Styling in a Digital Watch

20 luglio 2021 | 03.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

TOKYO, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of the A100WEPC, a collaboration model featuring the iconic PAC-MAN game that is popular around the world. The A100WEPC is based on the recent reissue of the F-100 digital watch, which was originally released in 1978.

A100WEPC

The PAC-MAN arcade game was first released in 1980 by BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. (then Namco), and it has countless fans around the world. The F-100 watch was released in 1978 and was the first Casio quartz watch in a resin case, delivering advanced functionality with a stopwatch, digital alarm, and calendar functions.

The new A100WEPC watch is based on the recently released A100 watch, which reprises the design of the original F-100, including the unique four-button front layout. The styling is designed to evoke the fun, retro look of the PAC-MAN game. The watch face features colorful pixelated PAC-MAN and ghost characters, and the center ILLUMINATOR logo is rendered using the PAC-MAN font. The face design faithfully replicates the PAC-MAN game screen, down to details like the pink line marking the exit of the nest from which the ghosts emerge. The gold-plated watch case is inspired by the color of the PAC-MAN arcade game cabinet. The top watch band is laser etched with a rendering of PAC-MAN being chased by ghosts, and the reverse scene with PAC-MAN chasing ghosts is rendered on the bottom band. The case back also features the PAC-MAN logo and icons.

The watch comes with special packaging imprinted with PAC-MAN character icons and the game score screen, to deliver the full look of the PAC-MAN game.

More information: https://www.casio-intl.com/asia/en/news/2021/0720_a100wepc/ 

 

PAC-MAN™&©BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1574722/A100WEPC.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1574723/image_2.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1574721/image3.jpg  

