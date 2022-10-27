Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 27 Ottobre 2022
Aggiornato: 04:37
comunicato stampa

Casio to Release PRO TREK Timepiece Designed in Collaboration with MAMMUT

27 ottobre 2022 | 03.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Cloth Band, Made from Recycled Plastic Bottles, Printed with Spectacular Snowy Mountain Views

TOKYO, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of the latest addition to the PRO TREK line of outdoor watches. The new PRW-61MA is a collaboration model designed with the Swiss outdoor brand MAMMUT.

This latest release, the PRW-61MA, brings PRO TREK and MAMMUT together for a design that is perfect for an urban outdoor lifestyle.

The watch comes with a cloth band and interchangeable soft urethane band that suit a variety of different occasions and clothing styles. The primary cloth band features the monochromatic MAMMUT Alpine all over print of spectacular views of snowy mountains for which the outdoor brand's designs are known. The tag on the band is embroidered with the MAMMUT mammoth logo. The soft urethane band is a simple black design with the mammoth logo on the band loop for everyday wear. The timepiece also incorporates the signature MAMMUT orange on the brand name logo on the watch dial, the hour and minute hands, buttons, and other design accents.

Another important aspect of this collaboration is both brands' commitment to environmental conservation. MAMMUT focuses on eliminating hazardous substances from its manufacturing processes as it develops sustainable products, and the PRO TREK is the first Casio line to incorporate watch parts made with eco-friendly biomass plastics, which were introduced in March 2022. Reflecting the passion for conserving nature that the two outdoor brands share, the PRW-61MA employs sustainable materials. The cloth band is made of recycled PET material from plastic bottles and other plastics, while the soft urethane band is made of biomass plastics using raw materials from castor seeds and corn. The case and case back are also made of biomass plastics.

In addition, the watch is equipped with the Tough Solar charging system, which effectively converts light from the sun, fluorescent lamps and other sources to power the watch, eliminating the need to regularly replace the battery, thereby further reducing environmental impact.

More information：https://www.casio.com/intl/news/2022/1027-prw-61ma/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1928840/PRW_61MA.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1928841/PRW_61MA_interchangeable_band.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/casio-to-release-pro-trek-timepiece-designed-in-collaboration-with-mammut-301659790.html

in Evidenza