Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 15 Febbraio 2022
Aggiornato: 08:43
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

08:41 Ucraina-Russia, Blinken: "Mosca potrebbe agire a breve"

08:20 Canada, proteste no vax: Trudeau ricorre a leggi d'emergenza

08:11 Djokovic: "Disposto a sacrificare tornei se costretto a vaccinarmi"

07:56 Bonus assunzione giovani, come funziona e chi può beneficiarne

07:32 Pechino 2022, Nadia Delago: "E' il giorno più bello della mia carriera"

07:13 Pechino 2022, Goggia: "Sono felice, ho dato tutto quello che potevo"

06:38 Nadia Delago bronzo discesa olimpica: rivedi la gara - Video

06:16 Goggia argento discesa olimpica: rivedi la gara - Video

05:44 Pechino 2022, chi è Sofia Goggia: da infortunio a miracolo d'argento

05:24 Sofia Goggia argento e Nadia Delago bronzo in discesa olimpica

00:02 Super green pass lavoro, scatta oggi obbligo per over 50

23:24 Friuli, 7 bambini intossicati durante festa di compleanno

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Casio to Release PRO TREK with Bio-Mass Plastics

15 febbraio 2022 | 02.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

TOKYO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd., announced today the latest addition to the PRO TREK line of outdoor watches. The new PRW-61 is the first Casio watch to be made with biomass plastics sourced from renewable organic substances.

Produced from regenerable resources, biomass plastics are attracting attention as a material that can help reduce environmental impact by curbing CO2 emissions.

For the first time in any Casio watch, the PRW-61 uses biomass plastics in the case, band, and case back. The environmentally friendly biomass plastics are produced using materials derived from castor seeds and corn, as well as other raw materials. Casio is proud of this new material application for its line of outdoor tools, PRO TREK, for nature lovers.

Delivering on outdoor utility, the model is equipped with Triple Sensor (digital compass, barometer/altimeter, and thermometer), as well as Multi-Band 6 radio wave reception from 6 transmission stations around the world, and Tough Solar to provide stable power for these functions and more. For optimum readability, the design features thick bar indexes to check time, direction, and other indicators at a glance, as well as slits on the band above and below the dial that serve as guides to quickly read the compass direction indicated by the second hand.

As part of its focus on the Sustainable Development Goals, Casio is pursuing a number of environmentally friendly initiatives, including a shift from plastic to recycled paper in packaging for the PRW-61. Moving forward, Casio will also contribute to efforts to build a circular economy by expanding its use of sustainable materials in the design of other watch models, as well.

Model

Color

PRW-61Y-3

Khaki × Black

PRW-61Y-1B

Black × Black

PRW-61-1A

Black × Silver

 

 

 

■Promotion movie: https://youtu.be/-5H_wb05-9A

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1740263/PRW_61Y_KV_0107.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1740265/PRW_61.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1740284/PRW_61Y_3JF_Bioplastics.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT ICT Sport Sport Economia_E_Finanza is the first Casio watch Casio Casio to release pro TREK TREK
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Afghanistan, Save the children: "Bambini costretti a lavorare"
News to go
Ucraina, Lavrov a Putin: "Sempre possibile accordo con Occidente"
News to go
Saman Abbas, arrestato cugino indagato
News to go
Morte Pantani, proseguono le indagini
News to go
San Valentino 2022, Federconsumatori: "Rincari pesano su regali"
Pregliasco: "Futuro in politica? Mai dire mai" - Video
News to go
Carburanti, continua il rialzo dei prezzi
News to go
Comune Napoli a rischio default, patto con governo
News to go
Crisi Ucraina-Russia, Kiev si prepara alla guerra
News to go
Lucca, si finge finanziere e tenta truffa a 23enne
News to go
Covid Lombardia, l'ultimo bollettino
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza