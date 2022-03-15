Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 15 Marzo 2022
comunicato stampa

Casio to Release Shock Resistant MT-G with Slimmer Profile

15 marzo 2022 | 02.00
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Featuring a Newly Developed Slim Module and Shock-Resistant Structure

TOKYO, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the latest addition to the G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches. The MTG-B3000, which boasts an innovative slim module and shock-resistant construction, is an even more streamlined addition to the MT-G line of timepieces, all of which feature a construction that makes the most of the properties of both metal and resin.

The MTG-B3000 pairs an innovative slim module and shock-resistant structure to achieve a streamlined shock-resistant watch with case that is more than 2mm slimmer than the previous model.*

* MTG-B1000

Making full use of high-density mounting technology, Casio has developed the slimmest module yet for a G-SHOCK solar chronograph. To address the all-new shock-resistant structure required by this new slim module, Casio delivers an even more advanced Dual Core Guard structure. The newly developed guard structure protects the module with a carbon-reinforced resin case and encloses the exterior with metal components, retaining the metal look and texture while reducing the weight, and further protecting the module with a case back featuring raised sides.

Repeated processes of pressing, cutting, and polishing are applied to craft a stainless steel case back that protrudes upward in a 3D form. The raised sides protect the crown and buttons and serve as the lugs to secure the band. All of these innovative designs and technologies result in a metal timepiece with a mere 12.1mm case that is extremely comfortable to wear.

When it comes to function, the MTG-B3000 features radio-controlled calibration and Smartphone Link connectivity via Bluetooth®. The watch connects with the dedicated CASIO WATCHES smartphone app to automatically adjust to the correct time. It also comes equipped with a solar charging system and high-brightness LED light for practicality and convenience.

 

Photo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1764622/1.jpg 

Photo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1764575/MTG_B3000B_1A_MTG_B3000BD_1A_MTG_B3000BD_1A2.jpg 

Photo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1764576/Innovative_slim_module_New_shock_resistant_structure_featuring_case_raised_sides.jpg 

