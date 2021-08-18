Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 19 Agosto 2021
Aggiornato: 00:20
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

23:56 Afghanistan, Biden: "Impossibile ritiro Usa senza caos" - Video

23:32 Scarlett Johansson di nuovo mamma

23:01 Incendi Sicilia, allerta rossa in 5 province

22:39 Rave party Viterbo, sindaco Valentano sente Lamorgese

22:28 Afghanistan, Draghi sente Johnson: iniziative per stabilità

21:27 T-Mobile, attacco hacker in Usa: rubati dati di 40 milioni di persone

21:12 Covid oggi Liguria, 161 contagi: bollettino 18 agosto

21:10 Covid Italia, Pregliasco: "Vaccini tossici? Fake news terrificante"

20:48 Green pass, Salvini: "Imbecille far mangiare in piedi i poliziotti"

20:30 Vaccino Covid, in Usa terza dose dal 20 settembre

20:02 Locatelli alla Juve per 25 milioni più bonus, è ufficiale

19:35 Locatelli alla Juve per 25 milioni più bonus, è ufficiale

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Casio to Release Two-Tone, Purple and Blue Metal G-SHOCK

18 agosto 2021 | 03.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Two-tone ion plating and metal finish evoke the beauty of Tokyo twilight

TOKYO, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the latest addition to its G-SHOCK line of shock-resistant watches. The new GMW-B5000PB is part of the 5000 line of full metal watches with the square face design of the very first G-SHOCK, and it features purple and blue-gray ion plating (IP).

The GMW-B5000PB is based on the GMW-B5000D, which reproduces the shape of the very first G-SHOCK, but in a metal case. The purple and blue-gray IP finish, a new approach to CMF design,* is inspired by the beauty of Tokyo at twilight when light and darkness interplay. The bezel and band feature a new purple IP hue achieved by tuning the chroma and luminance, along with a deep and sophisticated blue-gray IP. Combined with muted chroma and hairline finish, the watch evokes the image of twilight Tokyo in an integrated total design. The watch face is adorned with splashes of orange and light blue reminiscent of city lights illuminating as the sun sets. The bezel and band are hairline and mirror-finished, which enhances the texture of the metal while emphasizing the interplay of multi-spectrum light.

* CMF design integrates color, material, and finish

The GMW-B5000PB not only receives radio wave time-calibration signals; it is also equipped with Mobile Link functions that pair via Bluetooth® to a smartphone to access Internet time servers and ensure accurate time. Features like alarms and World Time can be easily set from a paired smartphone, and the helpful reminders and phone finder function make for a very useful watch.

 

The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Casio Computer Co., Ltd. is under license.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1586976/Image_1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1586974/image_2.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1586975/image_3.jpg 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Arredamento_E_Design Arredamento_E_Design Altro Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Blue metal g shock heavy metal metal beauty
Vedi anche
News to go
Afghanistan, fuoco dei Talebani sui manifestanti: 2 morti a Jalalabad
News to go
Cannabis, uso frequente e rischio cardiovascolare: lo studio
News to go
Incendi, quinta vittima in Calabria
News to go
Afghanistan, Draghi: "Nostri caduti sono eroi"
News to go
Caldo torrido a Roma, ghiaccioli e frutta per gli animali del Bioparco
News to go
Pil, per Italia e Spagna stime di crescita ai massimi da anni '70
News to go
Covid Italia, 5.273 nuovi contagi e 54 morti
News to go
Pompei, scoperta tomba con resti umani mummificati
News to go
Industria, 87 i tavoli di crisi aperti al Mise
News to go
Al Pascale di Napoli 7 interventi in una sola seduta, urologia da record
News to go
Green pass obbligatorio scuola, sanzioni per docenti e personale Ata sprovvisti
News to go
Afghanistan, Europa preoccupata
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza