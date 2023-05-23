Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 23 Maggio 2023
comunicato stampa

Castleton Commodities International LLC Completes Sale of the Camden BV Group Companies

23 maggio 2023 | 10.24
LETTURA: 1 minuti

LONDON, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Castleton Commodities International LLC (CCI) announced today it has sold Camden BV group companies, including two gas-fired power plants (CCGTs) in Rotterdam, Netherlands, to a subsidiary of Energetický a průmyslový holding, a.s. (EPH), a Czech energy utility company.

CCI acquired MaasStroom Energie B.V. in 2017 and a 50% interest in Enecogen V.O.F. in 2018 and subsequently has invested in upgrading both plants to become the most efficient, clean and flexible power generation portfolio of its kind in Europe. 

"We are proud of the contribution the CCGTs have made to providing reliable and flexible electricity supply to the Netherlands," said CCI's Global Head of Principal Investments Arie Pilo. "CCI's investment in these plants reflects our commitment to maintaining the stability and reliability of the power grid in Europe."

"EPH is the right partner, with experience operating similar assets across Europe, to continue maximizing the operations and reliability of these plants," he said.

Pilo also said CCI will continue investing in Europe and exploring opportunities in the energy security and energy transition domains. One area of strategic focus is developing and operating energy storage solutions through our investment in S4 Energy BV, which will help the grid support the growth of renewable energy sources.

About Castleton Commodities International LLCCCI is a global energy commodity merchant with integrated businesses focused on marketing, merchandising, and trading commodities, and the ownership, operation and development of commodities-related infrastructure assets. Please visit our website for more information: www.cci.com.

                                                                                                           

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/castleton-commodities-international-llc-completes-sale-of-the-camden-bv-group-companies-301831857.html

in Evidenza