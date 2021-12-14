Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 14 Dicembre 2021
CATALYST CEO CHAMPIONS FOR CHANGE ADVANCE WOMEN IN LEADERSHIP DESPITE PANDEMIC CHALLENGES

14 dicembre 2021 | 13.59
NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst CEO Champions For Change continue to advance women in their organizations at every level across the leadership pipeline, particularly in the executive ranks—demonstrating their commitment to doubling down on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the midst of a global pandemic and turbulent economy. According to the newly released Prioritizing Equity at a Pivotal Moment: The Catalyst CEO Champions For Change report, women represent 27.9% of executives at Champion companies, compared to 23% among their global peers.

These companies are led by more than 70 CEOs pledging to advance women across ethnic and racial groups into leadership roles. For the first time since the initiative was launched in 2017, a subset of Champion companies provided metrics on promotions, revealing that in 2020, these companies promoted women at nearly equal rates to men. In fact, the group promoted women at slightly higher proportions than men into senior leadership positions.

"We applaud these CEOs and their organizations for their continued commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives through the challenges of the pandemic," said Catalyst President & CEO Lorraine Hariton. "It's critical that we continue to develop the leadership pipeline for women, particularly women of color, if we're going to see significant gains to build equitable and inclusive workplaces for women."

The Champion companies also outpaced their peers in the Fortune 500 in women's representation at the board of directors level at 32.2% compared to 26.5%. Women identifying with underrepresented ethnic or racial groups accounted for 7.5% of board members at Champion companies, compared to 5.7% at Fortune 500 companies overall.

This is an inflection point in the history of the women's movement. Companies can address the disadvantages women endured because of Covid-19 by developing robust initiatives focusing on their re-entry, recruitment, advancement, and retention. The report highlights actions companies can take, including:

The Catalyst CEO Champions For Change companies represent more than 11 million employees and over $3 trillion in revenue globally. Since global data collection began in 2018, this group has continually outperformed their global peers in the representation of women across the leadership pipeline.

Read the report, and learn more about Catalyst CEO Champions For Change at catalyst.org/champions.

Watch the video.

Join the conversation: #CatalystForChange

About Catalyst

Catalyst is a global nonprofit supported by many of the world's most powerful CEOs and leading companies to help build workplaces that work for women. Founded in 1962, Catalyst drives change with preeminent thought leadership, actionable solutions and a galvanized community of multinational corporations to accelerate and advance women into leadership—because progress for women is progress for everyone. 

Media Contacts:

Naomi R. PattonVice President, Media & Public RelationsCatalystnpatton@catalyst.org

Stephanie WolfUS Communications ConsultantCatalyststephanie@stephaniewolfpr.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/597751/Catalyst_C4C_Logo.jpg

 

