Martedì 27 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 23:49
comunicato stampa

CATALYST Simplifies Access to Earth Data and Analytics through Collaboration with Microsoft

27 settembre 2022
LETTURA: 1 minuti

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CATALYST today announced that it is enabling simplified access to earth data through Microsoft's critical initiative, AI for Earth. This collaboration has allowed Microsoft to leverage CATALYST's trusted science to derive foundational, terrain corrected Sentinel-1 imagery to researchers and decision makers around the world, through the Planetary Computer.

Microsoft and CATALYST share the common goal to leverage earth observation by putting in the hands of decision makers who can make more informed decisions and drive change in how we manage activities.

"Microsoft's Planetary Computer provides unrivalled access to earth observation information. Our teams worked closely together to deliver global access to radiometrically terrain corrected imagery for the complete Sentinel-1 archive," says June McAlarey, President and CEO at CATALYST. "We leveraged our proven science and deployed it seamlessly on Microsoft Azure, creating tens of thousands of concurrent processing instances, to complete processing the archive within days."

"The access to data that CATALYST is providing through Microsoft's Planetary Computer can help users make more informed decisions and drive our world to incorporating more sustainable practices," says Bruno Sanchez-Andrade Nuno,  Microsoft Planetary Computer program director, Microsoft Corp.

In addition to the work with Microsoft's Planetary Computer, CATALYST has also made its industry leading image processing suite available through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace to allow others to leverage powerful image analysis capability along with Azure compute capability.

About CATALYST: CATALYST is a PCI Geomatics brand that delivers scalable business solutions using the power of Earth Observation (EO) data and analytics. We work closely with our clients to implement business friendly solutions that allow decision makers to make more informed and faster decisions about their assets, operations, risk, and sustainability efforts.https://catalyst.earth/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1905004/PCI_Geomatics___CATALYST___Earth_Data_Simplified_CATALYST_Simpli.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/catalyst-simplifies-access-to-earth-data-and-analytics-through-collaboration-with-microsoft-301633634.html

