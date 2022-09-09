Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 09 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 08:07
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:09 Elisabetta, da Carlo e Diana alla 'Megxit': tutti gli scandali a Corte

11:50 Vaccini Covid aggiornati e booster, prenotazioni al via da lunedì 12 settembre

11:49 Covid oggi Toscana, 753 contagi e 4 morti: bollettino 9 settembre

11:45 Morte Elisabetta, Vittorio Emanuele: "Mirabile esempio di dedizione"

11:42 Elisabetta, Cristina Parodi: "Figura unica, fermezza e modernità irripetibili"

11:36 Elezioni 2022, Di Maio: "1%? Ribalteremo pronostici come il Napoli con il Liverpool"

11:09 Bergamo, si sente male al lavoro e cade svenuta in una vasca: morta 25enne

11:07 Mutui, "su rata stangata da oltre 500 euro l'anno"

11:01 A Milano la Run For Inclusion, prima corsa contro ogni discriminazione

10:58 Codere Italia, Agcm attribuisce rating di legalità

10:48 Fermo amministrativo auto che serve per lavoro, è possibile?

10:46 Covid, Speranza: "Toni Meloni somigliano a invettive no vax"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

CATL and BMW Group reach framework agreement on cylindrical battery supply

09 settembre 2022 | 09.54
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NINGDE, China, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CATL and BMW Group announced today a multi-year agreement on the supply of cylindrical battery cells to power the German carmaker's new series of electric models of its NEUE KLASSE starting from 2025.

According to the agreement, CATL will deliver to BMW Group the new cylindrical battery cells, which come with a standard diameter of 46 millimeters and will be produced at two of CATL's future battery plants in China and Europe, each with an annual capacity of up to 20 GWh dedicated to BMW Group.

Powered by CATL's new round cells, the sixth generation of BMW eDrive technology used in the NEUE KLASSE is a major leap in EV technology with regards to energy density, charging speed and range.

The agreement builds on the two companies' shared commitment to building a sustainable and in future circular battery value chain. CATL will primarily utilize renewable energies and secondary materials for the production of the high-performance battery cells. Cobalt and lithium used for the new generation of battery cells will be sourced from certified mines.

The combination of BMW Group's NEUE KLASSE architecture and CATL's top-notch low-carbon battery technologies will enable both companies to maintain their leading position in e-mobility transition in Europe and the world, marking another important milestone for the special partnership between the two companies with shared vision for a greener future.

"The BMW Group is a special and primary partner to CATL, and we are very glad to expand our strategic partnership that has been forged and strengthened over the past 11 years. With our diverse cutting-edge portfolio of products and technologies, we are confident to offer the best solution to power BMW Group's future-generation electric luxury vehicles," said Robin Zeng, founder and Chairman of CATL. "We look forward to developing and delivering more competitive and sustainable solutions for our partners to promote global drive for e-mobility and energy transition."

"We are delighted that the BMW Group and CATL are expanding their successful cooperation. We will continue our partnership for the next generation of battery cells from 2025 onwards," said Joachim Post, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Purchasing and Supplier Network. "CATL is a strong, dedicated partner that values sustainable action just as much as we do. Our two companies will continue to lead the way in the future and are clearly committed to sustainable, environmentally-responsible practices."

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Auto_E_Motori Trasporti_E_Logistica Energia Energia Ambiente Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza multi year agreement reach framework agreement consenso agreement
Vedi anche
News to go
Il Regno Unito piange Elisabetta II
News to go
Morte Elisabetta, domani l'incoronazione di re Carlo III
News to go
Corea del Nord, Kim sancisce per legge suo status di potenza nucleare
News to go
Morta Elisabetta II, la regina dei record
News to go
Caro energia, 57% italiani in difficoltà a pagare affitto
News to go
Mihajlovic scrive ai tifosi: "Non capisco l’esonero"
News to go
Italia-Albania, Mattarella: "Tirana partner economico fondamentale"
News to go
Bonus carburante, domanda dal 12 settembre
News to go
"Il Covid ha riportato il pianeta indietro di 5 anni"
News to go
Sicilia, frode fiscale nel settore petrolifero: arresti Gdf Catania
News to go
Allerta meteo al Nord, temporali e vento forte
News to go
'Ndrangheta, operazione 'Nuova Linea': in 22 colpiti da misura cautelare
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza