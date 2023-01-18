Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 18 Gennaio 2023
Aggiornato: 23:14
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

23:10 Clima, temperature Groenlandia mai così alte in mille anni

23:04 Supercoppa, Pioli: "Milan, troppi errori: sconfitta fa male"

22:56 Messina Denaro, Di Matteo: "Le indagini cominciano ora"

22:37 Supercoppa, Inzaghi: "Brava Inter, partita perfetta"

22:28 Supercoppa, Salvini: "Milan triste e triste finale in stadio mezzo vuoto in Arabia"

22:02 Milan-Inter 0-3, la Supercoppa è nerazzurra

21:39 Iran, decapitò moglie 17enne: 8 anni di carcere

21:20 Riforme, verso incontro mercoledì tra Casellati e Pd

21:15 Stellantis, Andrea Agnelli si dimette: cambia il Cda

21:15 Csm, caso Valentino agita Fdi. De Corato: "Giuseppe infangato ma non sapeva nulla"

21:14 Innovazione, nasce il primo avatar che 'parla' la lingua dei segni italiana

21:08 Elon Musk ha comprato Twitter? Merito della mamma

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

CATL and NIO Enter Into Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

18 gennaio 2023 | 14.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

NINGDE, China, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 17, CATL and NIO signed a five-year comprehensive strategic cooperation agreement in the city of Ningde, Southeast China'sFujian Province. Wei Zhu, executive president of passenger vehicle business unit of CATL, and Alan Zeng, senior vice president of NIO, signed the agreement. Dr. Robin Zeng, founder, chairman and CEO of CATL, and William Li, founder, chairman and CEO of NIO, attended the signing ceremony.

The comprehensive strategic cooperation agreement further deepens CATL's strategic partnership with NIO. The two parties will advance technological cooperation in new brands, new projects and new markets, improve supply-demand coordination, propel overseas expansion, and develop the business model centering on long service life batteries.

CATL and NIO will continue to leverage their respective resource advantages to build a battery supply system with efficiency and synergy and improve innovation capabilities and efficiency based on advanced battery technology, thus delivering a more pleasant travel experience to smart electric vehicle users.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1985656/NIO.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/catl-and-nio-enter-into-comprehensive-strategic-partnership-301724570.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Energia Trasporti_E_Logistica Auto_E_Motori Ambiente Ambiente Energia ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza cooperation agreement NIO Enter agreement consenso
Vedi anche
News to go
Clima, Guterres: "Mondo in uragano categoria 5"
News to go
La Spezia, 'furbetti' delle case popolari: 5 denunce
News to go
Intercettazioni, Nordio: "Non toccheremo quelle su mafia e terrorismo"
News to go
Rigopiano, riprende il processo a 6 anni dalla tragedia
Sciopero benzinai, Garante chiede riduzione durata protesta
News to go
Gina Lollobrigida, camera ardente tra rose e gigantografie
News to go
Messina Denaro, nuovo covo a 400 metri in linea d'aria dal primo
News to go
Bonus raccolta differenziata, come funziona
News to go
Il maltempo sferza l'Italia
News to go
Ucraina, si schianta elicottero a Brovary: 18 morti
News to go
Coppa Italia, Cremonese ai quarti: Napoli eliminato ai rigori
News to go
Covid e rischi in gravidanza
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza