Martedì 09 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 12:40
12:19 Peppino Impastato, 45 anni fa l'omicidio del giornalista antimafia

11:52 Pescara, 12enne cade dalla finestra a scuola: è grave

11:50 Covid, scontri a manifestazione Circo Massimo: in 13 a processo

11:44 Al via a Gaeta dal 25 maggio la seconda edizione di Blue Forum

11:41 Ucraina, Prigozhin: "Unità russa fuggita da Bakhmut, munizioni non arrivano"

11:32 Ascolti tv, 'Un passo dal cielo' chiude in bellezza e vince la serata

11:13 Ancona, atti sessuali con ragazzina minore di 14 anni: arrestato 40enne

10:48 Duplice omicidio Foggia, Malaj: "Dopo ho preso in braccio mio figlio"

10:19 Terrorismo, Mattarella: "Mai più violenza politica e stragi"

10:07 Kim e il messaggio a Putin: "Russia prevarrà sugli imperialisti"

09:50 Russia celebra 9 maggio, Putin: "Oggi contro di noi una vera guerra"

09:45 Carburanti, prezzi in lieve calo: quanto costano oggi benzina e diesel

comunicato stampa

CATL chief scientist Wu Kai named as finalist for European Inventor Award 2023

09 maggio 2023 | 11.52
LETTURA: 1 minuti

NINGDE, China, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 9, Wu Kai, the Chief Scientist of CATL, and his team were nominated as finalists for the European Inventor Award 2023 in the "Non-EPO countries" category, for their contribution to the safety of lithium-ion batteries.

Launched by the European Patent Office (EPO) in 2006, the award is one of Europe's most prestigious innovation prizes. It celebrates those who transform their ideas into technological progress, economic growth or improvements to our daily lives. Wu Kai and his team have been named among the three finalists in this year's European Inventor Award in the "Non-EPO countries category," which recognises inventions developed outside EPO's member states. They were selected from over 600 candidates for this year's edition. The winners will be announced at a hybrid ceremony on 4 July 2023 in Valencia, Spain.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2072611/Gen_12_Kai_Wu_1080x1080_A.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/catl-chief-scientist-wu-kai-named-as-finalist-for-european-inventor-award-2023-301819323.html

