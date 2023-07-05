Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 05 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 10:28
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:36 Incidente a Lecco, scontro tra auto e moto: un morto a Calco

10:25 'Oscurare il sole', il piano di Bill Gates contro il riscaldamento globale che piace alla Casa Bianca

10:12 Ue, Salvini insiste: "Le Pen alleata, Forza Italia e FdI non dicano no"

09:56 Wimbledon 2023, tanti italiani in tabellone. Ecco il programma ufficiale

09:41 Basket, Fontecchio: "Banchero? Senza di lui Nazionale non perde nulla"

09:35 Francia, 27enne morto a Marsiglia: forse ucciso da 'flash ball' sparato da polizia

09:09 Ucraina, controffensiva procede "secondo i piani"

08:58 Milano, bomba d'acqua nella notte: grandine e strade allagate

08:28 Temporali al Nord, sole al Centro-Sud. Poi l'afa con l'anticiclone africano

08:10 Trovata cocaina alla Casa Bianca, scattano indagini dell'intelligence

08:01 Aleotti: "Volpi Rosse un'eccellenza che sosteniamo con convinzione"

08:00 Carlo Ancelotti sarà il ct del Brasile dal 2024

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

CATL Chief Scientist Wu Kai wins the European Inventor Award 2023

05 luglio 2023 | 08.39
LETTURA: 1 minuti

NINGDE, China, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 4, Wu Kai, the chief scientist of CATL, and his team were awarded the European Inventor Award 2023 for the "Non-EPO countries" category for their contributions to lithium-ion battery safety at an award ceremony held in Valencia, Spain.

"It is a great honor to win such a prestigious award, which will shine a path forward to further innovation efforts for me and CATL. What is more, electric vehicles powered by our advanced and safe batteries are enabling more people to embrace a sustainable lifestyle, contributing to the global energy transition. I hope that more and more inventors will dedicate themselves to the e-mobility and energy transition so that together we can develop more innovations for the benefit of mankind," said Wu Kai.

Launched by European Patent Office (EPO) in 2006, the European Inventor Award is a global, highly recognized innovation prize which celebrates the Tomorrow Shapers - inventors whose perseverance, ingenuity and creativity are paving the way to a brighter future. The "Non-EPO countries" category recognizes the work of outstanding inventors from outside the EPO's 39 member states who have been granted a European patent.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2147007/image_836557_6780986.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/catl-chief-scientist-wu-kai-wins-the-european-inventor-award-2023-301869946.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Energia Ambiente Ambiente Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza his team were Wu Kai at an award European Inventor Award 2023
Vedi anche
News to go
Per Mattarella visita ufficiale in Cile e Paraguay
News to go
Pesce congelato venduto come fresco, 18 misure tra Bari e Napoli
News to go
Omicidio Saman Abbas, giudice Pakistan dice sì a estradizione padre
News to go
Schlein a Ventotene, le parole della segretaria Pd
News to go
Etichette anti spreco sui cibi, tutto rinviato in Ue
News to go
Lampedusa, Piantedosi e Johansson visitano l'hotspot
News to go
Attentato Tel Aviv, travolti alla fermata del bus
News to go
Gdf Tortona scopre giro di fatture false per 5 mln di euro
News to go
El Nino torna dopo sette anni, rischio caldo record
News to go
Omicidio Michelle Causo, si aggrava posizione 17enne arrestato
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Roma, Pantheon a pagamento: oltre 20mila euro di incasso nel primo giorno
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza