Lunedì 18 Aprile 2022
comunicato stampa

CATL Launches Its First EVOGO Battery Swap Services in Xiamen

18 aprile 2022 | 10.38
LETTURA: 1 minuti

NINGDE, China, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 18, CATL officially launched its EVOGO battery swap services in Xiamen, southeast China'sFujian Province, making it the world's first EVOGO city.

The first four fast battery swap stations that have started operation are located in Siming District, Huli District and Haicang District of Xiamen. The number of fast battery swap stations in Xiamen is expected to increase to 30 by the end of this year, when drivers at any place on Xiamen Island can find one such station within a radius of 3 kilometers. The EVOGO battery swap solution will enable EV consumers to bid farewell to the inconvenience of refueling, and allows consumers with no charging parking spaces to enjoy the fun of EV driving as well.

At present, the special offer for renting one Choco-SEB block is RMB 399 per month, which will be dynamically adjusted according to different level of power consumption by users. For each battery swap service at the swap station, the charge is almost the same as that of the fast charging service, and it is subject to dynamic adjustment according to different station locations and time slots. CATL's EVOGO battery swap solution will provide more EV users with access to a convenient refueling experience. 

Contemporary Amperex Energy Service Technology Ltd. (CAES), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CATL, has achieved comprehensive win-win cooperation with multiple partners by implementing its city partner plan. All parties involved have joined forces to cooperate in technology, resources and services to facilitate the construction of battery swap network and promote EVOGO vehicle models in Xiamen.

In the future, CATL will join hands with more partners to release more EVOGO vehicle models and deliver EVOGO services in more cities. Let's go with EVOGO.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1798496/1.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
