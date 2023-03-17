Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 17 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 09:01
comunicato stampa

CATL presents liquid-cooling CTP energy storage solutions at World Smart Energy Week

17 marzo 2023 | 03.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TOKYO, Japan, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CATL, a global leader of new energy innovative technologies, highlights its advanced liquid-cooling CTP energy storage solutions as it makes its first appearance at World Smart Energy Week, which is held from March 15 to 17 this year in Tokyo, Japan.

Committed to promoting the development of energy industry, World Smart Energy Week is the largest international renewable energy industry exhibition in Japan, which presents a full range of renewable energy technologies. CATL showcases EnerOne, its outdoor liquid-cooling BESS, and EnerC, its containerized liquid-cooling BESS at its booth. Its advanced liquid-cooling energy storage solutions has attracted lots of attention:

Supported by highly developed supply chain, CATL is able to customize the components so as to optimize the structure design and integration of its products, which helps achieve the best performance for different markets.

CATL has forged partnership with top-tier energy enterprises in China and across the world, and has applied its advanced energy storage solutions in major markets including China, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia and Japan. It ranked first in the market share of global energy storage battery shipment in 2021 and 2022.

To achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, Japan is taking steps to expand its renewable energy consumption, where energy storage sector will play a crucial role in the process. Committed to providing premier solutions and services for new energy applications worldwide, CATL will relentlessly put in efforts to accelerate energy transition of Japan and the world, thus contributing to the global sustainable development.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2034239/image1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2034240/CATL.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/catl-presents-liquid-cooling-ctp-energy-storage-solutions-at-world-smart-energy-week-301774728.html

in Evidenza