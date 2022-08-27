Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 28 Agosto 2022
comunicato stampa

CATL signs five-year strategic cooperation agreement with SERES, supplies Qilin batteries for new AITO models

27 agosto 2022 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NINGDE, China, Aug. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 27, CATL and SERES jointly announced that Qilin batteries will power new AITO models. The two parties have signed a five-year long-term strategic cooperation agreement, which includes that all the AITO models will be equipped with EV batteries of CATL.

The conclusion of the strategic cooperation agreement is the overall upgrade of the partnership the two parties forged in 2021. As the third-generation CTP technology of CATL, the Qilin batteries to be used on new AITO models marks the highest integration level worldwide for battery systems. With a record-breaking volume utilization efficiency of 72% and an energy density of up to 255 Wh/kg, it is capable of delivering a range of over 1,000 km. Moreover, by adopting the trail-blazing large-surface cell cooling technology, Qilin supports a hot start in 5 minutes and fast charging in 10 minutes. Qilin-powered models will increase driving range by 10%, achieving overall improvement in range, fast charging, safety, life cycle, efficiency, and low-temperature performance.

Richard Yu, Executive Director, CEO of the Consumer BG and CEO of the Intelligent Automotive Solution BU of Huawei, said: "High product quality, good consumer experience and excellent service are the main reasons for AITO models' attractiveness to consumers. Huawei, SERES and CATL are all committed to creating innovative technologies and high-quality products, and we will continue to innovate and bring the most powerful and cutting-edge technologies to AITO models, thus offering consumers a real smart driving experience."

Zhang Xinghai, founder and Chairman of SERES, said: "CATL is a global leader of innovative technologies, and its technological strengths and mass production experience are obvious to all. I believe that supported by SERES's sophisticated new energy technologies and outstanding capabilities in intelligent manufacturing, and empowered by Huawei's leading technologies in the ICT industry and CATL's latest Qilin batteries, the new AITO models will offer customers unique driving experience."

"The signing of the long-term strategic cooperation agreement shows our determination to leverage state-of-the-art traction battery technologies to empower partners to build a global high-end auto brand. It also demonstrates our confidence to succeed in the era of intelligent electric vehicles with our joint efforts," said Dr. Robin Zeng, founder and Chairman of CATL. 

It takes only 65 days for CATL to unveil the mass-produced models with Qilin inside following the release of the battery, which epitomizes CATL's commitment to the demand for long-range, ultra-fast charging and high-safety battery products by the market and customers. It is another milestone in the development of intelligent electric vehicles, which will accelerate the transition to electric vehicles.

 

in Evidenza