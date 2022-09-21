Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 21 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 22:15
comunicato stampa

CATL to Highlight Advancements in Energy Storage Solutions at RE+ 2022

21 settembre 2022 | 21.55
LETTURA: 4 minuti

Key technological innovations enabling highly reliable, safe energy storage solutions across power generation, power transmission and distribution, power consumption to empower energy freedom for all

ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL), a global leader of new energy innovative technologies, presents its state-of-the-art all-scenario energy storage solutions at Solar Power International as part of RE+ 2022, held in Anaheim, CA from September 20-22. The conference is the largest and most comprehensive clean energy industry event in North America.

Meeting global decarbonization goals to tackle climate change means we need to transition from fossil to renewable energy sources reliably and efficiently. Energy storage solutions play a vital role in enabling the shift and innovation is key to unlocking the full potential of renewable energy by reducing energy storage system cost, increasing service life, durability, energy density, and safety.

"To create a cleaner future for all, replacing fossil fuel in stationary energy systems with high-efficient renewable energy is paramount," said Tan Libin, vice president of CATL. "We are committed to contributing to global efforts in carbon neutrality by empowering the energy transition that we urgently need. We are thrilled to showcase our progress in developing high-quality products that will support the sustainable development of our global economy."

Key Technology Features to Unleash the Potential of Renewable Energy

Committed to providing first-class energy storage solutions, CATL has developed lithium-ion battery energy storage systems across application scenarios in power generation, power transmission and distribution, and power consumption. RE+ 2022 offers energy industry leaders a chance to learn more about CATL's industry-leading innovation advancements to empower energy freedom for all:

2

Commitment to Green Manufacturing

Through technological innovation, CATL has continued to make positive impacts in manufacturing and environmental sustainability. Its Yibin Plant is the world's first certified zero-carbon factory, while its Ningde facility has been recognized by the World Economic Forum (WEF) as a global "Lighthouse Factory," making it the first battery manufacturing base joining WEF's Global Lighthouse Network (GLN).

Besides the carbon reduction measures, CATL has rolled out battery recycling to achieve low carbonization of batteries. RE+ 2022 will be an opportunity for attendees to see how the company is planning to advance these contributions worldwide.

In 2021, CATL's energy storage business ranked first in its market share of global energy storage battery production, supporting over 100 utility-scale projects around the world.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/catl-to-highlight-advancements-in-energy-storage-solutions-at-re-2022-301630220.html

in Evidenza